New surveillance video shows burglary suspects in deceased Bradenton attorney’s home

Bradenton Police Department released surveillance video taken when burglars were inside the former home of Bradenton attorney Edwin “Eddie” Mulock.

Mulock died in May at age 78, and the break-in happened at 2:13 a.m. on Monday, the same day of his funeral, his son Lance Plowman shared on Facebook.

Mulock’s son gave the surveillance video to officers once they arrived on the scene just after 7 a.m. It shows two men inside the home wearing medical gloves and masks. They entered the house through the sliding patio door, police say.

The men covered up the cameras as they moved through the house, taking small electronic devices and several silver bars.

Police said the suspects appear to be males between 18 and 26 years old and around 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Police suspect the same men later stole a Volvo SUV from a neighbor’s home living on the same street.

The SUV followed behind a silver sedan, which police believe to be involved in the burglary. The Volvo was seen at 3:15 a.m., traveling southbound in the 2600 block of 1st Street W. Police later located the vehicle on Saturday in the 1200 block of 3rd St. E in Bradenton.

Bradenton Police believe the men who burglarized Edwin “Eddie” Mulock’s home also stole this Volvo SUV from a neighbor’s home living on the same street. 07/02/2022

Investigation into the burglary is still ongoing. Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the men.

If you have information on this case, contact Detective Todd Freed at 941-932-9370. Or you can email any information on this or other cases to BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.