Surveillance video shows chaos from armed robbery at New York City restaurant

Security footage shows chaos emerge from two shooters holding up diners outside an upscale restaurant in New York City on Wednesday.

The brazen robbery, which police said led to a 28-year-old man getting shot in the leg, happened after 10 p.m. outside Philippe Chow on East 60th Street on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

A dark-colored SUV pulled up outside the restaurant as two mask-wearing men got out and approached the diners. The suspects walked over to two men dining at separate tables.

One of the suspects allegedly stole a 31-year-old diner's Rolex Stainless Steel Submariner, a $10,000 watch, sources told the New York Post.



The other suspect allegedly attempted to rob a 28-year-old man, later identified as Melchior Cooke, who was at the restaurant on a date, police said. He resisted, grabbing for the robber's gun before it went off and shot him in the leg. The robber dropped the weapon and immediately fled the scene.

Police are looking for suspects and asking the public for help.

"We believe the patrons have no connection to another, the two perps come out, they go right to the tables that each individual was sitting at, we believe this is a robbery for high-end jewelry," said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.



Police said a third suspect may have been involved in the shooting.

Cooke was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell by first responders for treatment on a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the NYPD for comment but did not receive a reply by time of publication.

