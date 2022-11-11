Surveillance video shows drive-by shooting that left 2 siblings dead

New video obtained by Channel 2 shows the moment gunfire rang out, leaving a pair of siblings watching TV dead.

More than 30 shots were fired into the house. Bullets went through walls, windows and even some of the solar panels on the roof of the Olde St. home in Stone Mountain.

Police say they believe it was a drive-by shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Surveillance video shows what appears to be the family’s quiet street. Out of seemingly nowhere, someone opens fire and dozens of gunshots can be heard. Two cars can then be seen speeding away.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with the siblings’ mother, Valerie Jones, who was also in the house.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jones said after the shooting, she ran from her bedroom to the living room to check on her adult children. Both had been hit.

“I saw my son laying on the ground,” Jones said. “I was checking his pulse and asking if (my daughter) was OK. She couldn’t talk because she was laying on the ground as well.”

Shanterriah Wheelous died at the scene. Darrell Wheelous died on the way to the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have not identified any suspects.

IN RELATED NEWS: