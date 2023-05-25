New surveillance video shows gunman open fire in the middle of a busy Dorchester intersection

New surveillance video shows gunman open fire in the middle of a busy Dorchester intersection

New surveillance video shows a gunman open fire in broad daylight Tuesday in the middle of a busy intersection by Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Ave.

In the video, the suspect, dressed in a gray hoodie, walks out ignoring oncoming traffic racing by. He stops a van and then shoots at a car stopped at the light.

After firing a few shots, the suspect runs away.

The driver of the car that was targeted drove off and you can see a Boston fire truck right behind that car, just missing those flying bullets.

Luckily no one was hurt, but this suspect is still on the run.

“It happened middle of the day, a lot of people are out here in general, so we’re asking for the public to help us with this,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox on Monday at a different shooting.

NEW surveillance video shows a gunman open fire in the middle of a busy Dorchester intersection Tuesday afternoon as cars fly by. Police still looking for this suspect. Watch the video - plus an update on this week’s violence in Boston at 10 & 11 @boston25 pic.twitter.com/nlbUrc1gAc — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) May 25, 2023

Boston police are seeking the public’s help after another shooting in Dorchester killed a man while he was sitting in a car on Columbia Road.

This one was also during the day and still no arrests.

Meanwhile, Boston Police also responded to a stabbing inside a Star Market in Mattapan Tuesday as well as two people stabbed on Brookway Road in Roslindale Wednesday.

All of those victims are expected to be okay.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will join Commissioner Cox at Boston Police Headquarters for a news conference on community safety Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW