Surveillance video shows man police believe opened fire in downtown Atlanta park

Atlanta police are searching for a man they say shot someone in a park over the weekend, leaving him in critical condition.

Officers say they were called to Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning after a man had been shot.

When they arrived at the Peachtree Street park, they found a man who had been shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

Police released surveillance footage from the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the man seen walking across a courtyard and later running is the man they believe to be responsible for the shooting.

Anyone who knows who the suspect is should contact police or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

