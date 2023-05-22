Surveillance video shows man smashing coin machine with sledgehammer during armed robbery

Atlanta police are asking the public’s help in finding a man seen on surveillance camera using a hammer to smash a coin machine.

Police said they are called out for an armed robbery on May 6 at a convenience store along Metropolitan Parkway.

The worker inside told police that they went to use the bathroom while two men were inside the store playing the coin machines.

When the worker was done, they walked out to find one of the men smashing one of the machines with a small sledgehammer.

As the worker tried calling 911, the other man threatened the worker with a gun and demanded money from the register.

After getting the money, the men ran from the store. Surveillance video from the incident also shows the man who smashed the coin machine, run into a back room, and grab a couple of cartons of cigarettes.

Police are hoping someone may recognize the men and turn them in. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

