Surveillance video shows masked man hop over Floyd gas station counter

Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for a gas station robbery in Floyd County.

Surveillance video shows a masked man climbing over the counter at a convenience store on Rockmart Highway.

The suspect must have thought he was out of view of cameras when he got outside, but he can be seen on video taking his mask off as he walks away.

It is unclear exactly what he took from the store.

Anyone with details should contact investigators at 706-314-0756.

