Surveillance video shows midtown shooter running in street moments after shooting

The midtown shooting suspect, Deion Patterson, 24, was arrested Wednesday night after police say he opened fire in the waiting room of a Northside Hospital medical office Wednesday around noon, killing one woman and wounding four others.

Channel 2 Investigative reporter Mark Winnie got his hands on exclusive video of the alleged shooter running through midtown, right after the attacks.

A local businessman told Channel 2 Action News that police obtained surveillance video from the Shell Gas at 14th and Spring Street.

The gas station’s camera captured a running figure crossing the intersection and then running along 14th Street. Then, a third camera caught the man as he appeared to head toward a vehicle on 14th near an interstate overpass.

He then runs up Williams Street near the truck that was stolen, which belonged to a maintenance man who had gotten out to pick up trash in a parking lot.

Medical professionals also gave some insight into the tragic day. Dr. Ahmed Ali tells us what security saw inside the building.

“I walked into the lobby and there was building security available. I reached out to them and asked them what happened and they told me they heard gunshots coming from the 11th floor,” said Dr. Ali. “And they said there was a pool of blood that they noticed when that elevator in one of the three shafts came down when the doors opened and so that’s what alarmed them to call an emergency and get the police out here.”

