A Florida mom walked into a Walmart. Then she vanished, surveillance video shows

The mystery has deepened surrounding a Central Florida woman who has been missing since Sept. 25.

Newly released surveillance video from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Belle Isle woman Stephanie Hollingsworth, 50, walking through an Orlando Walmart the same day of her disappearance.

In the clip posted by the Florida agency on social media Monday, you see Hollingsworth, dressed in black from head to toe and wearing a mask, calmly perusing a shopping aisle.

“Please share this video of missing Belle Isle woman Stephanie Hollingsworth, captured 9/25 at 2 p.m. at Walmart at 5991 S Goldenrod Rd. Belle Isle PD is concerned for her safety and @CrimelineFL is offering a $5,000 reward. We believe someone may have seen something.”

The married mother of three left her house in her 2000 silver Chevrolet Tahoe earlier that day without her cellphone or a change of clothes, a family friend told the Orlando Sentinel.

Bank records show Hollingsworth, a yoga instructor, withdrew $20 withdrawal from an ATM before entering the Walmart store. Her purchase: vodka and soda, authorities say.

She entered the Walmart alone, walked out to the parking lot alone and drove off alone, traveling north, then the cameras lost sight of her, police say.

“She probably bought that and went and sat in a parking lot either right here, or near home, or somewhere very close to here,” her husband, Scott Hollingsworth, said during a community vigil Oct. 2. “That’s why we think she was in a very vulnerable position and that’s why we’re asking everybody to continue to help, to help with our search.”

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department via the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch number at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.