Surveillance video shows moments before man allegedly tried to kidnap jogger in Westmoreland County

Police testified in court on Tuesday afternoon that surveillance footage, tire tracks, and the victim’s description of her attacker and the car he drove led them to Frank Springer.

In the video, the 18-year-old victim can be seen jogging on the morning of January 8.

Shortly after you see her, a 1995 Buick drives past going in the opposite direction. Moments later, the camera catches the same Buick turned around and driving quickly in the same direction as the woman jogger.

Police said the car description matched the one later given by the 18-year-old an older blueish Buick, driven by a white scruffy man who appeared to be in his 50S wearing glasses and standing about 5 foot 7 inches.

A detective testified on Tuesday that the description helped identify 56-year-old Frank Springer as the attacker.

According to court documents, a woman jogging around Route 381 encountered a man who attempted to force her into his car by shooting at her three times with a revolver. When that failed, he pushed her to the ground kneeing her in the back and dragging her. The woman escaped because another car drove past and turned around.

Police testified that when they went to Springer’s home to initially question him the mud on his car and tires also matched the crime scene, prompting them to get a search warrant for the vehicle, where they found plastic zip ties.

Day three of the trial resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

