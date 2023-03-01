Surveillance video shows mother’s panic-stricken reaction when SUV was stolen with toddler inside

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the panic-stricken moments when an SUV was stolen with a toddler in tow.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Lawrence.

Witnesses told Boston 25 News that the mother briefly stepped inside Esteban’s barber shop to check on her son who was getting a haircut.

Footage from inside the barber shop captured what happened less than three minutes later when her other child disappeared with a stranger.

The 22-month-old girl was in the backseat of the running Honda Pilot when a car thief got in the driver’s seat and drove away.

“The mom was crying. It was crazy,” said Marcelino Brito, who owns the barber shop and a multi-service wireless store on the same block.

Surveillance video from Brito Wireless shows the suspect, identified by police as Adam Maksou, walking down the street.

According to prosecutors, the 36-year-old told authorities he was walking to a nearby Family Dollar store to shoplift when he noticed the running Honda Pilot.

Maksou reportedly said he did not realize that a child was in the vehicle until after he took off.

“We have to be careful and never forget the baby inside the car or leave the baby for one second. We cannot do it,” said Brito.

The toddler’s mother is seen on video watching her vehicle drive away in disbelief as she stood inside the barber shop.

She and several witnesses chased after the SUV, but it was too late.

Investigators said Maksou picked up his girlfriend, Jamie Garrity, at a home in Methuen to help with the child.

He then reportedly drove to his father’s house, also located in Methuen, who ordered them to bring the baby back or drop her off at a fire station.

The little girl was dropped off at Lawrence General Hospital unharmed.

The couple then allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through several communities that lasted for 20 miles and reached speeds up to 110 miles per hour.

The couple was arrested on Interstate 495 in Berlin less than three hours after the car theft.

Chelmsford Police said it was their officers that made the arrests after the stolen vehicle ran out of gas.

Maksou and Garrity were both arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Tuesday.

Maksou pleaded not guilty to charges of motor vehicle larceny, kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child.

Garrity pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle larceny, kidnapping and one count of providing a false name to police upon her arrest.

The pair is due back in court on March 28.

Investigators said it’s unlikely that the mother, in this case, will face any criminal charges, but DCF confirmed to Boston 25 News that it is investigating.

The non-profit Kids and Car Safety said, so far this year, it already has 42 documented cases across the country of kids left alone in vehicles that were then stolen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

