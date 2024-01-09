Surveillance video shows overnight burglary at Norwalk pharmacy

TechCrunch

A couple of years ago, Alex Yu and Amit Jain came together to found a company that'd let people capture objects in 3D using their smartphones -- no additional equipment required. Luma today announced that it'll begin leveraging a compute cluster of ~3,000 Nvidia A100 GPUs to train new AI models that can -- in Yu's words -- "see and understand, show and explain and eventually interact with [the] world." The first phase of this plan entails creating models capable of generating 3D objects from text descriptions; Luma launched one such model on its Discord server earlier this year, called Genie.