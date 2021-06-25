Surveillance video shows police shoot armed man on downtown street

Jun. 25—Street vendors and storefront owners on Old Santa Fe Trail recounted the frightening moment late Wednesday morning when they heard gunshots and sirens — something they said they had never experienced before.

Marcela Gonzalez, a weaver who was selling her rugs and throws at an outdoor market next to the Loretto Chapel, said she heard a commotion and saw police coming down the street.

She didn't know it was serious, she said in an interview Thursday, until she heard the officers yell at a man.

"The officers were telling him to lay on the ground and throw the gun, but he didn't," Gonzales said.

The next thing she heard were two gunshots.

City and state police have released little information about the downtown shooting, in which a Santa Fe officer fatally struck a man accused of fleeing another crime scene in the area.

But surveillance video from a shop in the Inn and Spa at Loretto called the Santa Fe Store offers a view of the incident. The footage captures police following a man on foot down Old Santa Fe Trail as bystanders flee into the safety of nearby stores.

As the man walks east toward the Loretto Chapel, the video shows, he turns toward the officers and pulls a gun from his pocket. He turns back and takes a few more steps before turning around again, this time lifting the gun and pointing it at police.

The officers then fire shots at the man.

He died on a sidewalk near Loretto Chapel.

Kaori Fukushima, a tourist visiting from Houston, can be seen in the video coming out of a complex of stores at the Inn and Spa at the Loretto just moments before the man is killed. She told reporters Wednesday when she saw him run by with a gun, she hid behind a wall and waited for police to tell her it was safe.

The surveillance video shows a person at Loretto Chapel ushering visitors inside for safety.

As shots are fired, those in the chapel duck under pews.

Gonzalez, who said she has been selling her weavings on the street for the past five years, said she had never seen anything like Wednesday's shooting.

She and her 22-month-old daughter hid underneath a table until they felt it was safe to come out.

"I didn't know what else to do. It was really scary," she said.

The slain man, who has not yet been identified by New Mexico State Police, the agency investigating the shooting, had led Santa Fe officers on a foot chase following a previous shooting at nearby De Vargas Park that injured a woman.

A woman also suspected in the park shooting told police she "didn't mean" to fire at the victim during an argument that had escalated, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Kalin Addison, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence. Police say she fired a shot that grazed the woman's neck and then handed the gun to the man, who fired a second shot at the woman — and missed — before fleeing.

When officers arrived at De Vargas Park, witnesses pointed to Addison, who was kneeling with her hands behind her head, the criminal complaint said.

Addison told police the armed man who fled was her brother. She said she only meant to "pistol whip" the woman, who had been fighting with her sister, but her finger slipped on the trigger and the firearm discharged.

"I was just as surprised as everyone else and was like 'Oh my god, please get up,' " Addison told police at the scene. The injured woman was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment and released the same day, according to the complaint.

In a hospital interview, the wounded woman told police she had gone to the park with her husband and 4-year-old son. A man and woman and she knew approached her and began yelling at her over a prior disagreement, the complaint said.

She said the other woman hit her and the two began fighting, and then a third woman — whom police believe was Addison — came up and grabbed her

9 mm pistol out of its holster and hit her with it.

Addison then grabbed the woman's hair and put the gun to her head, according to the complaint. As the woman tried to pull her head away, she told police, she heard the firearm discharge and realized she had been shot in the neck.

Addison told police she was at the park with family and had been drinking and had used methamphetamine earlier that morning. She saw a woman fighting with her sister, she said, and decided to intervene when she noticed the other woman had a gun.

She told police she grabbed the firearm and said it made her "feel powerful" and that she pistol-whipped the woman in the head. While striking the woman with the gun, she said, her finger "found" the trigger and she fired the weapon, according to the complaint.

Addison said she then handed the gun to her brother.

When officers asked her more about her brother, she no longer wanted to speak with them, the complaint said.