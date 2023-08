The Daily Beast

Getty Images/Vermont State PoliceA cause of death has been determined and a man has been charged nearly two months after actor Trent Williams died in a crash while riding his motorcycle in Vermont.The Vermont State Police said Tuesday that the Medical Examiner’s Office in New York had found that Williams had died on June 12 after suffering “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash.” He was 71.Also on Tuesday, Attorney Erica Marthage, with the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Off