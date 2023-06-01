Surveillance video shows shooters open fire in drive-by shooting that injured 4 in Cincinnati

Cincinnati police have released video of a drive-by shooting that injured four people, including two teens and a 10-year-old, in Over-The-Rhine.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. near Grant Park.

Newly released video shows several people and children walking on the sidewalk on McMicken Avenue when three people in a black, four-door Hyundai lean out of the windows. The people fire more than 20 shots at the people while driving by.

As the car leaves the view of the camera, you can hear the shooters continue to fire shots.

A 10-year-old, 14-year-old, 15-year-old, and a man in his 20s were injured in the shooting, Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge confirmed to our news partners at WCPO.

Theetge told WCPO that she did not have an update on the conditions of the four injured, but said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police are looking for the blank Hyundai which had tinted windows.

Police weren’t sure if the shooting was targeted but did say the juveniles were not with the adult.

Police have had multiple blocks of McMicken Avenue between Walnut Street and Vine Street shut down for hours. Theetge said she’s seen at least 59 evidence markers placed at various locations in the blocked-off area.

She said most of those markers were shell casings from bullets.

