Surveillance video shows shooting that wounded seven men

BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China reported 1,807 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily figure in two years and more than triple the caseload of the previous day, as surging infections in a northeastern province squeeze health resources. China's case count is far lower than those of many other countries, but the growing number could complicate Beijing's "dynamic-clearance" ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible. The surge prompted health authorities to allow the public to buy rapid self-test kits for the first time to help detect infections quickly, as some experts said China's earlier strategy based on nucleic acid test - requiring medical workers to take samples - had become harder with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.