Surveillance video shows teens accused of murdering star football player arrive at Gwinnett jail

New video shows two teens accused of shooting a star Georgia high school football player to death arriving at the Gwinnett County jail.

Elijah Dewitt, 18, was gunned down as he walked out of the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill mall last week. DeWitt was a star player for Jefferson High School in Jackson County.

Kamare Bryan, 18 and Chandler Richardson, 19, were arrested days later in Anderson, South Carolina.

New surveillance video from the Gwinnett County jail shows officers walk Bryan and Richardson inside in handcuffs and ankle zip ties. Video then shows officers processing the teens, patting them down and taking their booking photos. Bryan and Richardson appear to cooperate with officers.

A judge denied bond for the teens on Wednesday, the same day DeWitt’s family is set to have a private funeral service.

It’s unclear if the suspects and the victim knew each other prior to the shooting.

