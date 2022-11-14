Surveillance video shows thieves stealing cases of liquor from Collierville store

Thieves broke into a Collierville liquor store last week, making off with cases of liquor.

The break-in happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Cheers Wine & Spirits on New Byhalia Road.

A Facebook post from the business said there were five suspects wearing hoods, masks, and gloves.

The break-in also involved a sledgehammer.

The suspect vehicles are a silver Chrysler 300 with black rims and an older Nissan, possibly gold.

The business said police chased the suspects to the Mississippi line, where they had to stop pursuing them.

If you have any information, contact the Collierville Police Department.

