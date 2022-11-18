Surveillance video shows trio of armed men moments before shootout, police say

Police say they are searching for three men they believe to have been involved in a shootout at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened at Crogman School Lofts on West Ave. last month.

Newly released surveillance video shows three men walk out of an apartment. One of them appears to be holding an assault-style rifle by his side. Another appears to have a handgun in the pocket of his hoodie.

Police say three masked men opened fire at the apartment building, damaging several cars and other property. Thankfully, no one was injured in the shootout.

Investigators are releasing the video in the hopes the public can help identify them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to their arrest.

