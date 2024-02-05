Survey: These 5 Indiana cities have the best pizza in the state

Readers, it’s time to get creative and choose your toppings! We’re talking all things pizza, and these locations know how to craft the perfect pie. A popular snack, you really can’t go wrong with a thick crust or a thin crust, let alone the many cheeses and toppings to sprinkle on top.

According to Big Mario’s Pizza, around 350 slices of pizza are consumed every second in the United States, and 93% of Americans order one at least once a month. So what Indiana cities are best known for their delicately crafted, savory pizzas?

People are most likely to guess Indianapolis, but the city ranked third of the five Indiana locations included in the survey. Pizzello, a California-based company specializing in building and selling restaurant-grade pizza ovens, patio pizza ovens and more, conducted the study, seeking to find the best cities in towns across the country that serve up the best slice, ranking the top 250 locations.

In-house, hand-tossed pepperoni pizza sits on display Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at a press conference announcing food options for the 2023-24 event season inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

What are the top 10 cities for the best pizza in the U.S.?

Listed are the top pizza spots based on Google reviews:

New York City: 4.68

Tulsa, Oklahoma: 4.65

Los Angeles, California: 4.63

Peoria, Arizona: 4.61

Jonesboro, Arkansas: 4.6

Fullerton, California: 4.59

Iowa City, Iowa: 4.57

Glendale, Arizona: 4.56

Albuquerque, New Mexico: 4.55

Denver, Colorado: 4.54

What Indiana cities have the best pizza?

Five Indiana cities were included on the list:

No. 67: Gary, Indiana with a 4.50

No. 119: Lafayette, Indiana with a 4.46

No. 124: Indianapolis, Indiana with a 4.46

No. 145: South Bend, Indiana with a 4.45

No. 220: Bloomington, Indiana with a 4.44

What are the best pizza places in Gary?

Samia Pizza: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Located at 2977 W. 5 th Ave. in Gary.

Beggars Pizza: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Located at 4345 S. Broadway in Gary.

Flamingo Pizza of Miller: Open Monday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Tuesday. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Located at 8341 Locust Ave.

Where is the best pizza in Lafayette?

Luca Pizza di Roma: Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Located at 2415 Sagamore Parkway S in Lafayette. The shop has multiple locations throughout Indiana.

Fox’s Den Pizza: Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Located at 4921 IN-26 East in Lafayette. There are over 200 locations open in 25 states.

Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub: Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Located at 3540 State Route 38 East in Lafayette. There are 12 Indiana locations.

Mad Mushroom: Open Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 am. Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Located at 320 W. State St. in West Lafayette. The store has multiple other locations.

Pizza Alla Quattro Formaggio, made with Romano, cheddar, ricotta, provolone, bacon and mushroom, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Bazbeaux in Indianapolis.

Where are the best pizza spots in Indianapolis?

Bazbeaux Pizza: The pizzeria has three locations in Indiana, with two in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis shops are located at 811 E. Westfield Boulevard and 329 Massachusetts Ave. The third location is at 111 W. Main St. in Carmel, Indiana. Hours vary by location. Click here for more.

Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub: Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Located at 65 E. Pearl St. in Indianapolis. A second location is at 10462 Olio Road in Fishers, Indiana.

Pizza from Brozinni Pizzeria in Speedway.

Giorgio’s Pizza: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Sunday. Located at 9 E. Market St.

Brozinni Pizzeria: Closed Monday. Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Located at 8810 S. Emerson Ave. #240. Other locations are also available here.

Where are the best pizza spots in South Bend?

Barnaby’s South Bend: Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. Located at 713 E. Jefferson Boulevard.

Chivo’s Pizza: Closed on Monday. Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Located at 4505 Ameritech Drive #103.

Lacopo’s Pizzeria: Closed Sunday to Tuesday. Open Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located at 3004 Ardmore Trail.

Pasquale Rulli’s Pizza: Closed on Sunday and Monday. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Located outside of South Bend, the address is 904 Division St. in Mishawaka.

Pizza X in Bloomington, Indiana. (Rich Janzaruk / Herald-Times)

What are the best pizza spots in Bloomington?

Mother Bear’s: There are two locations in Bloomington, one at 1428 E. 3 rd St and the other at 2980 W. Whitehall Crossing Boulevard. Hours at the “Pizza Campus” on 3 rd are Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The “Pizza West” location on Whitehall Crossing Boulevard is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Da Vinci Pizza & Pasta: Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Located at 250 S. Washington St.

Pizza X: Pizza X has multiple locations in the Bloomington area with varying hours. Click here for further information.

Café Pizzaria: Closed Sunday. Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Located at 405 E. Kirkwood Ave.

