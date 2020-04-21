Survey: 95% Of Employees Are Satisfied With Their Company's Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

More Than Three-Quarters of Workers Describe Their Boss as 'Very Supportive' Since the Outbreak

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies are rising to the occasion to navigate the pandemic, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. A majority of office workers surveyed (95%) said they are satisfied with their organization's response to COVID-19, with 64% reporting they are very satisfied. In addition, 97% of respondents noted their manager has been a source of support during this challenging time.

Of employees surveyed, 61% said they have been working from home for a few weeks, 13% recently transitioned to a remote setup and 2% plan to do so soon. The remaining 24% reported they are still going to the office. Respondents who have been working from home for a few weeks were most likely to report being very satisfied with their company's response and supported by their boss.

Workers were asked, "How satisfied are you with your company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic?" Their responses:

Very satisfied 64% Somewhat satisfied 31% Not satisfied 6%

101%*

*Responses do not total 100% due to rounding.

Workers were also asked, "In general, how supportive has your manager been since the COVID-19 pandemic?" Their responses:

Very supportive 78% Somewhat supportive 19% Not supportive 3%

100%

"Employers and workers are dealing with a range of changes and emotions right now, but they're coming together to get through the coronavirus crisis," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half. "Companies are adapting quickly to the current situation and implementing new processes to support their staff, customers and community — and employees recognize and appreciate their efforts."

McDonald added, "No one knows what the future will bring, but the silver lining is that we're all discovering new ways to work and solve problems. And in many cases, employees are seeing greater collaboration, trust and innovation among their teams, which will only make them stronger in the long run."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from April 7-12, 2020. It includes responses from more than 1,000 workers 18 years of age or older and normally employed in office environments in the United States.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com. For additional management and career advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.com/blog.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-95-of-employees-are-satisfied-with-their-companys-response-to-covid-19-pandemic-301044105.html

SOURCE Robert Half