Survey aims to find out how Michigan residents want to pay for road upgrades

The Michigan Department of Transportation is offering $10 gift cards for participating in a 10-minute online survey to find out what state residents think about paying for roadway infrastructure.

The survey — which opened Tuesday and can be taken through March 1 at www.Michigan.gov/MIRoadCharge — aims to better understand how Michiganders feel about "potential replacements for the state gas tax," the state said.

The cost of the gift cards is being covered by a federal grant.

While the Legislature is not debating gas tax changes, MDOT officials said there have been conversations about whether raising the gas tax is sustainable, and what alternatives to raise revenue for roads might make sense.

The intent of the survey, officials said, is nonpolitical and nonpartisan.

The statewide survey, MDOT added, is "the first step in exploring new ways to sustainably and fairly fund and maintain public transit systems, roads, bridges, and other crucial transportation infrastructure in Michigan."

One possible funding method is roadway tolls.

The survey is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, and Chinese. Participants who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for effective participation should contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov.

To be eligible for the gift card, respondents must be Michigan residents, 18 and older, and they can take the survey only once. Some participants will have an opportunity to earn more money, $75-$500, by participating in future efforts.

The gift cards will be sent by e-mail from rewards@tremendous.com with the subject "Michigan Department of Transportation sent you a gift card." If you have trouble with the survey, you can e-mail michiganroadcharge@gmail.com.

