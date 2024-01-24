Survey explores marijuana, opioid usage rate at CU Boulder

Jan. 24—More than half of students at the University of Colorado Boulder report not using marijuana, and more than 90% have never used opioids, according to 2023 survey data.

The survey, called the National College Health Assessment, is administered by the American College Health Association and was most recently taken by CU Boulder students in the spring of 2023.

Wellness leaders from multiple CU campuses, including CU Boulder, presented the survey data at a University of Colorado Board of Regents committee meeting on Tuesday.

"Being in a state with marijuana being legalized, I do think we have a lot of students that come in, as well as families, with assumptions that all of our students are using marijuana," Jessica Doty, CU Boulder's associate vice chancellor for health and wellness, said. "You can see by the data that actually less than half of our students do that."

More than 90% of CU Boulder students report never having used opioids or a pill not prescribed to them. However, Doty said students are most at risk for coming into contact with fentanyl through those types of pills.

"I appreciate the numbers showing that this doesn't cover a large percentage of our student population, but when it goes bad, it goes very bad," Regent Callie Rennison said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin or morphine. Doty said drug traffickers will often mix fentanyl into other drugs because it's cheaper to manufacture. The most common way students would come into contact with fentanyl is if they unknowingly use a pill or powder that contains it.

The university is working to prevent accidental overdoses among students through education and awareness. The more they increase education, the more fentanyl use is declining, Doty said.

"The intentional use of fentanyl is incredibly, incredibly rare," Doty said.

The university uses various communications to help students understand how they might accidentally come in contact with fentanyl. For example, showing students how real pills and fake pills can look very similar.

"Since just a few years ago, (education and resources) have really ramped up on campuses and I'm very pleased to see that," Regent Lesley Smith said.

Doty said students aren't afraid to talk about opioids and that many students carry Narcan, even if they don't use so they're prepared if something happens to a friend. Narcan is a medicine that can quickly treat an opioid overdose in an emergency.

"I am absolutely thrilled that we are carrying Narcan everywhere, I carry it in my purse because I'm around young people and the fentanyl issue is befuddling and terrifying to me," Regent Wanda James said. "I'm glad to see that we're doing work on both sides because information is key for young people."

The 2023 spring NCHA survey had an 11.5% response rate and is completely anonymous. The ACHA administers it, so the university doesn't know who takes it or what their responses are. Students in their first year through master's and doctorate students are included.

The university needs a certain amount of responses per demographic group for the data to be reported. Doty said the results are "pretty close" to being representative of the whole student population.

"A high response rate is a great thing, but what's more important is if those who responded were representative of the population," Rennison said.

CU Boulder has various resources and support systems to help combat substance abuse on campus. In the past year, the university has given students $93,000 worth of Narcan and fentanyl strips it's received from the state.

Doty said there's been a lot of success with peer educators having brief conversations with students as they're walking around campus. All students complete a new student orientation when they choose to attend CU Boulder, and a big part of it is geared toward educating about substances.

CU Boulder has multiple channels where it sends out information to students, and it has a recovery community with housing for sober students. SoberBuffs, a student organization that celebrates sober living, hosts substance-free social events on campus.

"We are seeing great engagement from our students in this space," Doty said. "They are engaging with us at tabling events, they're engaging with peer educators on the sidewalks, they want to learn about it, they want to be a responsible bystander."