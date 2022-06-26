Survey: What’s your favorite restaurant in Charlotte?

Much has changed in the world of restaurants in the last few years. Some restaurants have closed for good, thanks to Covid-19. Many others have opened. Takeout has grown in popularity, or at least in usage. Companies such as DoorDash and UberEats have allowed restaurants that never before offered delivery to do so.

If we have to guess, though, one thing hasn’t changed: Charlotte Business Journal readers will have no trouble naming the local restaurants they love.

Share your favorites in the survey here.

The deadline for responses is 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. Results will be tabulated and shared in print and online. Questions or comments? Email Amy Shapiro at ashapiro@bizjournals.com.

(Watch the video below: Restaurants support Charlotte’s Community in Schools with proceeds on Tuesday)



