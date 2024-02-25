Survey: Fight for skilled labour harmed by big German city rents

The Berlin TV tower rises into the sky against the backdrop of a residential building in the Mitte district. High rents in major German cities are a hurdle for companies in the battle for skilled labour, a survey by the auditing firm PwC showed. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

High rents in major German cities are a hurdle for companies in the battle for skilled labour, a survey by the auditing firm PwC showed.

Many people see expensive housing as a key drawback to living in a big city. As many as one-third of those queried are thinking about changing jobs due to high rents - a small minority actually do so.

"This makes it increasingly difficult for employers in metropolitan areas to find and retain skilled labour," the authors concluded. In addition, employees have high expectations of employers to help financially due to high housing costs.

For the study, 4,200 working people in Germany aged between 18 and 65 from 12 major cities - including Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Essen, Leipzig and Hanover - were surveyed online in autumn on behalf of PwC. The authors said the study was representative.

The vast majority of people liked big city life for its job, shopping, educational and cultural opportunities, but almost two thirds are dissatisfied with rents, the cost of home ownership and the number of available rental flats. The housing market in Stuttgart and Munich is perceived as particularly difficult.

Some employees make their dissatisfaction known with their feet. According to the survey, one in nine, or 11% have already changed jobs due to high rents. In the 18 to 34 age group, the figure is 17%.

The willingness to change jobs is particularly high in Berlin, where 19% have changed jobs due to high rents and 36% have thought about it. The figures were only higher in Stuttgart at 38%.