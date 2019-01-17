Survey Finds 42% of Americans Will Retire Broke — Here’s Why

The tide might be turning when it comes to retirement savings in America. For the third year in a row, GOBankingRates surveyed adults across the U.S. to find out how much the average person has saved for retirement.

From 2016 to 2017, the percentage of Americans with $0 saved increased. But this year, it dropped — dramatically. Not only has the percentage of adults with nothing saved fallen, but the percentage of those with $300,000 or more in a retirement nest egg has increased.

How Much Does the Average American Have Saved for Retirement?

GOBankingRates polled adults across the U.S. using three Google Consumer Surveys to find out how much the average American has saved for retirement. Each survey targeted a specific age group — millennials, Generation X and baby boomers — and included about 1,000 respondents per group.

Each age group was asked the same question: “By your best estimate, how much money do you have saved for retirement?” Respondents could select one of the following options:

– Less than $10,000

– $10,000 to $49,999

– $50,000 to $99,999

– $100,000 to $199,999

– $200,000 to $299,999

– $300,000 or more

The 2018 Retirement Savings survey found that 42 percent of Americans have less than $10,000 saved. If they don’t boost their savings, they’ll likely retire broke because that’s not enough to cover a year’s worth of expenses. On average, adults 65 and older spend almost $46,000 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Included in that 42 percent with less than $10,000 saved is the 14 percent of respondents with absolutely nothing saved for retirement. This group could be at the most risk of retiring broke if they don’t start taking steps to catch up on retirement savings.

On the other hand, the survey found that the majority of Americans have more than $10,000 saved for retirement.

– Nearly 7 percent said they have $10,000 to $49,999 saved.

– Nearly 13 percent said they have $50,000 to $99,999.

– More than 12 percent said they have $100,000 to $199,999.

– Nearly 10 percent have $200,000 to $299,999.

– About 16 percent have $300,000 or more in retirement savings.

Women Still Lag Behind Men in Retirement Savings

A nearly equal percentage of women and men have absolutely no retirement savings. But when you combine the percentage with no savings with the percentage who have saved $10,000 or less, the survey results show that women continue to lag behind men.

Q: By your best estimate, how much money do you have saved for retirement? Gender $0 Less than $10,000 $10,000 to $49,999 $50,000 to $99,999 $100,000 to $199,999 $200,000 to $299,999 $300,000 or more Female 13.86% 31.38% 7.70% 13.42% 11.80% 8.65% 13.20% Male 13.58% 26.25% 5.85% 11.94% 12.24% 10.96% 19.18%

Men are still more likely than women to have larger retirement account balances. The 2018 survey found that 45 percent of women have no savings or $10,000 or less, compared with 40 percent of men. However, that’s an improvement from 2017, when 58 percent of women had no savings or less than $10,000 saved. In 2016, 63 percent of women had less than $10,000 saved or nothing at all.

57% of Millennials Have $10K or Less Saved for Retirement

It’s not surprising that the youngest generation (millennials) is more likely to have less in savings than older generations. At 18 percent, millennials ages 18 to 34 have the highest percentage of respondents with $0 saved. And another 39 percent of respondents in this age group have less than $10,000 saved.