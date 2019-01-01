New Survey Finds Americans’ Spending Habits Are Ruining Their Retirement

Let’s face it: Many Americans aren’t doing a good job of saving for retirement. GOBankingRates’ 2018 Retirement Savings survey found that 42 percent of respondents have less than $10,000 saved, which isn’t even enough to cover a year’s worth of expenses in retirement.

It’s true that saving for retirement can be a struggle if you’re living paycheck to paycheck. But a new GOBankingRates survey of more than 1,000 adults found that many Americans might have more room in their budgets than they think to set aside cash for retirement. The respondents shared how much they spent each year on nonessential items, and then GOBankingRates calculated how much they could save by cutting those expenses in half and investing the cash in a retirement account instead.

Americans Spend More Than $5,000 a Year on Non-Necessities

The survey asked respondents how much they spent annually on the following six categories:

Eating out and food delivery

Coffee

Alcohol

Ride-sharing services and taxis

Clothing and accessories

Events (e.g. concerts, sports)

On average, respondents spent $5,339 annually on all of those expenditures combined. The biggest source of nonessential spending is eating out, takeout and food delivery. Respondents said they spent an average of $2,167 a year on food that they didn’t prepare at home. The next biggest nonessential expense was ride shares, which cost respondents $993 a year on average.

Men tend to spend more than women on nonessential items and services. The survey found that men shell out an average of $5,339, whereas women spend an average of $4,664 a year.

The survey also found that younger adults tend to be bigger spenders than older ones. Millennials, the biggest offenders of nonessential spending, fork over an average of $6,283 a year. Younger baby boomers ages 55 to 64 spend the least on average: $4,196.

Americans’ Current Spending Habits Are Costing Them More $500K in Retirement Savings

How Much Americans Spend on Non-Necessities Category Average Annual Spending on Non-Necessities Amount Saved Annually by Cutting Spending in Half Eating out, takeout and delivery $2,167 $1,083 Coffee $718 $359 Ride shares (e.g., Uber, Lyft) and taxis $993 $496 New clothing and accessories $758 $379 Alcohol $349 $175 Events (e.g. concerts, sports) $355 $177 Total $5,339 $2,670

“How much can I save for retirement?”

If you’ve ever asked yourself that question, the answer is likely more than you would expect. You probably could afford to boost your retirement savings dramatically by simply reducing unnecessary expenses.

Based on the average spending of survey respondents, GOBankingRates found that Americans could save more than $600,000 (before taxes) by retirement age by cutting nonessential spending in half. This assumes that they invest $2,670 — half of the average amount spent on nonessentials — in an IRA annually from age 25 until age 65 and earn a 7 percent annual return on their investments. After taxes, however, that amount drops to around $500,000.

For those who cut nonessential spending in half and start investing the savings annually at age 35, their after-tax IRA balance would be approximately $283,707 at age 65, assuming a 7 percent annual return. If you start saving $2,670 a year at age 45, you would have $121,724 by age 65. And, even if you don’t get started until age 55, you could still have an IRA balance of $29,872 by age 65 — assuming the same contribution rate and annual return.

As you can see, the earlier you start saving, the more your money grows thanks to the power of compound interest. With compound interest, interest is paid on the principal — the amount you invest — and on the interest that accrues. So, your money grows faster.