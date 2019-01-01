New Survey Finds Ways Retirees Can Cut Costs — and Save $8,000 a Year

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Retirees Can Easily Save $8,000 More a Year — Here’s How

With a lot of discussion about how to have enough for a comfortable retirement revolving around stock markets, bond yields and 401k accounts, it’s easy to overlook one of the simplest tools for ensuring that your nest egg doesn’t crack early: good old-fashioned budgeting.

A new survey from GOBankingRates polled more than 1,000 Americans on their spending habits and revealed that retirees can save an additional $8,000 a year if they cut certain expenses from their budget.

Budgeting to a Better Retirement

The effect of saving $8,000 a year on your budget can be enormous, especially for someone living on a fixed income. And for retirees — who will likely be leaving that sum in their retirement accounts — the savings also translate to additional investment returns.

According to Mutual of Omaha’s savings calculator, a nest egg of $500,000 earning returns of 7 percent should last just 19 years if your federal tax rate is 25 percent and you’re withdrawing $3,500 a month, which is the equivalent of spending $42,000 a year. However, reduce that withdrawal amount by $666.67 (the monthly savings of $8,000 a year) and it jumps all the way to 28 years — buying you almost an extra decade on your retirement account.

Ride-Hailing Services

Ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft might offer big savings over the traditional taxi, but it’s still a cost that can really add up. Respondents over age 65 spent an average of $22.11 a week on ride-booking services or taxis — the most of any age group in the survey — for a total of $1,149.68 a year. If you use carpools with friends and public transit to eliminate half of your ride-hailing costs, it can make a big dent in your spending. Not to mention, the health benefits of regular walking are well-documented, particularly for older Americans.

Savings Subtotal: $574.84

Alcohol

Going out for drinks with friends can be one of life’s great joys. However, it’s also fairly pricey, with the monthly cost for those aged 65 and older averaging out to $19.68. Although that’s somewhat modest when compared to younger Americans, it still adds up to $236.13 a year.

If you can stick to water every other evening out, you can potentially shave almost $120 off of your budget.

Savings Subtotal: $692.91

New Clothing and Accessories

Periodically getting new threads is a priority for the fashion-forward, but it’s also a great place to find a little more space in your budget. A new wardrobe can be pricey, but opting to shop at discount retailers or thrift shops might help you stretch your money further. The average retiree spends an average of $55.56 a month — or $666.69 a year — on new duds and accessories, so cutting half of that out saves over $300 per year.

Savings Subtotal: $1,026.25

Don’t Miss: 17 Clever Ways to Save More for Retirement

Events

Attending concerts and sporting events is a fun time, but it’s also costly. Limiting yourself to free shows and only attending the tailgate will keep more cash in your savings account. The average monthly expenditure on events for the 65-and-older group reported in the survey is $15.87, which comes to $190.43 a year. Cut that in half, and you could stretch your budget that much further.

Savings Subtotal: $1,121.47

Coffee

There’s a reason why virtually every article you see on tips to save money ends up putting that daily latte in the crosshairs. Those regular $5 coffees are real budget killers. Retirement-age respondents in the survey reported average weekly coffee expenditures of $14.17, which translates to an annual hit of $736.67. That’s money you can save by making your coffee at home.

Savings Subtotal: $1,489.80

Find Out: How to Cut Your Starbucks Bill Without Giving Up Your Coffee

Eating Out

A good meal at a nice restaurant can seem priceless in the right company, but there is very much a price — and it can add up. The average weekly outlay on getting delivery or takeout and visiting restaurants was reported at $37.58 by those aged 65 and older in the survey, translating to an annual cost of $1,954.12. So, cooking at home instead of ordering or eating out half the time can save you almost $1,000 a year.

Savings Subtotal: $2,466.86