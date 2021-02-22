Survey: German business optimism up despite pandemic burdens

A man walks on a small path in front of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, early Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Optimism rose among German businesses in February, according to a closely watched survey - despite a worrisome flattening out in the decline of infections.

The index of business sentiment compiled by the Ifo institute showed that industry continues to hold up better than public-facing services during the pandemic, even as battered tourism businesses expressed cautious optimism about the upcoming vacation season.

The survey index for Europe’s largest economy climbed to 92.4 points after a reading of 90.3 points in January, the institute said in a news release Monday.

The results show brightening outlooks among thousands of German businesses, particularly in manufacturing and industry, where the index rose in all important sectors. Retailers were somewhat less pessimistic than the month before, despite collapsing sales. For hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants, “the situation remains difficult,” the Munich-based institute said, while “in the tourism sector there is cautious optimism again regarding the vacation season.”

The outlook brightened despite caution from German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who on Friday noted that infection numbers have stopped declining in recent days. Elementary schools and kindergartens reopened in 10 of the 16 German federal regions on Monday but widespread restrictions on business activity remain in force. Manufacturing businesses such as the auto industry, a major employer, have been able to cope better with anti-pandemic measures than companies that depend on face to face contact with customers.

Recommended Stories

  • Lack of domestic terrorism law creates an imbalance

    Opposing View: Those who aid foreign terrorist groups are punished heavily, but Jan. 6 rioters face a lot less and aren't legally labeled terrorists.

  • Damages from winter storm in Texas ‘could approach $50 billion’

    The estimate accounts for lost wages, damages to businesses and homes and cleanup costs

  • Make domestic terrorism a federal crime: FBI Agents Association

    Opposing View: Target acts of violence that have no place in the political discourse secured by our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

  • In photos: Water crisis in Texas continues

    Power has returned to most of Texas after a week of statewide blackouts caused by historic winter storms, but millions still don't have access to safe or running water.The big picture: A Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesperson told CNN that some 8.8 million people, or roughly a third of the state's population, still had issues with their water supply Sunday evening. Food banks and volunteers delivered bottled water to thousands of people in the past few days.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Over 3.4 million bottles of water have been delivered into Texas via helicopters, trucks, and airplanes supplied by the federal government and North Carolina and Kentucky, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said at a Sunday press briefing. “As you can see today, there will be millions more delivered," he said.Of note: The Public Utilities Commission of Texas has paused customer disconnections for nonpayment, Abbott said, following a spike in energy bills. A plumber repairs a burst pipe in a home on in Houston on Feb. 21. Plumbers throughout Texas are working overtime to repair burst pipes in homes and businesses following the storm. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Volunteers with the Houston Food Bank at NRG Stadium on Feb. 21 in Houston, Texas. Thousands lined up on Sunday. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A volunteer moves bottled water at the Central Texas Food Bank mass distribution site in Del Valle, Texas, on Feb. 20. Photo: Thomas Ryan Allison/Bloomberg via Getty Images Volunteers prepare to hand out water at the Fountain Life Center on Feb. 20 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A supermarket in Houston on Feb. 20. Photo: Francois Picard/AFP via Getty Images Workers at the Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches taproom in Austin, Texas, fill up bottles of potable water to donate on Feb. 20. Photo: Thomas Ryan Allison/Bloomberg via Getty Images A drone view of cars lining up for water at the Fountain Life Center on Feb. 20 in Houston. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A Houston police officer stands near pallets of water at the Astros Youth Academy on Feb. 20. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesEditor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the number of Texans still affected by the water crisis. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Plumbers from out of state are heading to Texas to help repair winter storm damage

    An unprecedented winter storm caused pipes and valves as well as tanks to freeze and burst which caused damage to homes all across the state.

  • Stan Williams, fearsome pitcher for LA Dodgers, dies at 84

    Stan Williams, the fearsome All-Star pitcher who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the 1959 World Series, has died. Williams died Saturday at his home in Laughlin, Nevada. Williams also won a World Series title in 1990 as pitching coach with the Cincinnati Reds.

  • Exclusive: India to clear 45 investments from China, likely to include Great Wall, SAIC - sources

    India is set to clear 45 investment proposals from China, which are likely to include those from Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor Corp, government and industry sources told Reuters, as military tensions between the two countries ease at the disputed border. The proposals have been held up since last year after India tightened controls on Chinese investment in the country in retaliation against alleged Chinese troop incursions in the western Himalayan region. China blamed Indian troops for the standoff.

  • About 1,000 Finance Firms Eyeing Post-Brexit Outposts in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Around 1,000 European Union finance firms are expected to open their first offices in the U.K. after losing their passporting rights because of Brexit.Roughly two-thirds of the 1,500 money managers, payment firms and insurers that have applied for regulatory permission to continue operating in the U.K. previously had no physical operations in Britain, according to Financial Conduct Authority records obtained by Bovill, a financial consultancy.The firms “were operating on a services passport prior to Brexit, which means they did not have a permanent office in the U.K.,” said Ed O’Bree, partner at Bovill. “These firms are therefore likely to invest in real estate and professional services advice as they set up a U.K. office for the first time.”Irish, French and German companies together accounted for 584 of the 1,500 applications for authorization to do business in the U.K. Cyprus, which is a popular venue for trading platforms, was the next most common, with 151. The data show 100 retail and wholesale banks seeking to increase their presence in the U.K., as well as over 400 firms in the insurance industry.The numbers are in line with data from early last year when Bovill first published the data on firms. The influx is a potential boon to Britain’s finance sector, whose decades-long dominance of European finance is under threat after Brexit.This year, London lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock, traders have shifted interest-rate swaps out of the U.K. and the relocation of bankers into the bloc continues.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.

  • 'We could be approaching herd immunity': Epidemiologist on coronavirus pandemic

    As the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. dramatically declines, Suzanne Judd, epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, says it’s “possible” we’re approaching herd immunity.

  • Rupee Bounces From Worst Asia Currency on Flood of Stock Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee is turning a corner, as massive inflows into the nation’s stock markets help the currency break past the central bank’s intervention barrier.Asia’s weakest currency last year is now among its best performers. The rupee has gained 0.6% this year against the dollar, and there are signs it could keep rallying.A recovering economy and an expansive budget are luring global funds to India’s equities, with investors buying almost $4 billion of stocks this month, the most in Asia’s emerging markets after China. That’s posing a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India, which has been intervening in currency markets to keep the rupee competitive.The rupee rose to 72.57 per dollar last week, its highest since March. That’s likely to clear the path for its advance to 72 per dollar, technical charts suggest. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the currency hitting that level by the fourth quarter.Moreover, bullish momentum for the rupee could pick up if the exchange rate breaks past the 100-week moving average barrier that’s held since April 2018.Impetus for more gains could come this Friday with the latest economic growth figures. Economists expect the data to show that India exited a recession with a 0.5% expansion year-on-year in the fourth quarter.The RBI’s accumulation of dollars in 2020 had held back the rupee, as it built up a record foreign reserves. Nomura Holdings Inc. estimated that the central bank purchased $126 billion from the currency market in 2020, or about 4% of its GDP, mostly offsetting inflows.The tussle between the central bank and bullish traders though is set to continue, with Governor Shaktikanta Das signaling last month that the RBI won’t relent on building up its foreign-exchange reserves.“While we may see INR strengthening further in the near-term on supportive inflows, we are cautious on the medium-term outlook,” said Divya Devesh head of Asean and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Rising crude oil prices and a widening trade deficit will likely emerge as important headwinds as the year progresses,” he said.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, Feb. 22: South Korea 20-days exports/imports, Japan PPI services, Thailand customs tradeTuesday, Feb. 23: South Korea consumer confidence, Singapore CPIWednesday, Feb. 24: RBNZ policy decision and news conference, Australia 4Q construction work done and wage price index, South Korea business surveys, Malaysia CPIThursday, Feb. 25: Australia 4Q private capex, New Zealand business confidence, Bank of Korea rate decision, Thailand BoP current account balanceFriday, Feb. 26: India 4Q GDP, New Zealand trade balance and consumer confidence, Japan industrial production and retail sales, Singapore industrial production, Malaysia trade balanceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold off seven-month low as dollar weakness outweighs firmer yields

    Gold prices gained on Monday after hitting a more than seven-month low in the previous session, as support from a weaker dollar eclipsed pressure from firmer Treasury yields. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,791.50 per ounce by 0733 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 on Friday. "The dollar coming off is helping to negate the rise in yields," Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank said, adding "gold is in a weird place... while there's clearly a need for inflation hedging, firming risk sentiment has pressured gold".

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Oil prices rise with storm-hit U.S. output set for slow return

    Oil prices rose on Monday as the slow return of U.S. crude output cut by frigid conditions served as a reminder of the tight supply situation, just as demand recovers from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.24 a barrel by 0945 GMT, after gaining nearly 1% last week. U.S. oil rose 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $59.47 a barrel, having fallen 0.4% last week.

  • Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident

    Boeing Co urged airlines to suspend the use of 777 jets with the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver at the weekend after U.S. regulators announced extra inspections and Japan suspended their use while considering further action. The moves involving Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines came after a United Airlines 777's right engine failed on Saturday, scattering its protective outer casing over a residential area. United said the next day it would voluntarily and temporarily remove its 24 active planes, hours before Boeing's announcement.

  • Weak Grids Expose Risks for the Electrification of Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- Home heating systems shutting down. Hospitals facing water shortages. Oil refineries going offline.The freezing, snowy weather in Texas exposed how quickly an energy system can be brought down and how widespread the chaos can be. That raises questions about the vulnerability of power grids around the world just as more parts of our everyday lives electrify.Grid operators model the reliability of their systems to handle harsh weather, and climate change is triggering more of those events at both ends of the thermometer. Electrifying sectors such as transportation and heating is considered vital for reducing the emissions contributing to global warming, yet the grids may not be able to handle the load.“The risks for power consumers are rising as the typical home electrifies an increasing share of its energy consumption,” said Sanjeet Sanghera, a London-based energy analyst with BloombergNEF. “You are putting all your eggs in one basket.”Global demand for electrons is set to surge 60% by 2050, according to BNEF, as electric vehicles, smart devices and the Internet of Things become more commonplace. BNEF estimates that global investment in grid infrastructure could increase to $28.7 trillion during that time to support a tripling in renewable capacity. That amount is larger than the U.S. gross domestic product.The challenge facing policy makers is how to make that spending palatable to customers. In Britain, network charges already make up 22% of power bills.It’s estimated Europe will need to spend $4.9 trillion on its grids, with about 45% of that just for strengthening what’s already there.The continent’s biggest economy, Germany, is targeting 10 million EVs on the roads by 2030, a push that could raise overall electricity demand by 10%, said Andreas Loeschel, professor of energy economics at the University of Muenster.China is the world’s biggest EV market, and the power network is trying to keep those cars running. State Grid Corp. of China, which operates the infrastructure for more than 80% of the country, spent 2.43 trillion yuan ($376 billion) on projects the past five years and is earmarking another $350 billion through 2025. The world’s second-biggest economy wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.“There’s going to be a significant ramp-up in complexity because of more connection points that will be needed and also more demand,” said Gerhard Salge, chief technology officer at Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd., the world’s biggest installer.The crisis in Texas highlights weaknesses in the U.S. network that need fixing to help achieve President Joe Biden’s goal of an emissions-free power system by 2035. A study commissioned by trade association WIRES before these outages said as much as $600 billion in spending will be required by 2050.It’s difficult to assess how much investment is enough. Calls are growing for the industry to change its modeling for weather disruptions and its planning to address them.Sub-zero temperatures are rare in Texas, and the recent arctic blast wreaked havoc with wind turbine blades freezing, power plants shutting down, and liquid oil and gas solidifying in pipelines and wells.Demand records in Europe were broken this month as frosty weather clamped down on several countries, but there were no blackouts. One reason: gas is used more widely for heating than electricity, so the load is spread across a different network.That advantage may soon disappear, though. As the European Union implements its Green Deal, heating systems need to shift away from gas in order to decarbonize.Another reason for Europe’s resilience to the cold is that about 41% of the continent’s low-voltage power lines -- the ones mostly serving residential communities -- lie underground, making them less vulnerable to weather, according to Europacable, an industry group.​That’s not the case for overhead cables, which can stretch in the high temperatures of a Texas summer and hang dangerously low to the ground. Strong winds and lightning strikes also pose threats.While the Texas storm is a once-in-a-decade event, extreme weather events are happening more frequently. Last year, the U.S. endured a record-setting 22 weather and climate disaster events, with losses exceeding $1 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The worst heatwave in generations hit California in August and triggered the first rolling blackouts since 2001. The state has an ambitious clean-energy policy -- getting about a third of its generation from renewables -- but near-record demand tested that shift.Regulators say this can’t happen again and are ordering utilities to find more sources of power, including by building giant batteries and contracting more capacity from gas plants.“Extreme temperatures are putting today’s power systems in transition to fresh tests,” International Energy Agency analysts Keith Everhart and Gergely Molnar wrote in a Feb. 18 report. “Avoiding major outages in the electricity systems is also crucial to ensure solid societal support for clean energy transitions.”South Australia state suffered a state-wide blackout in September 2016 after storms brought down power lines, stoking debate in the coal-dominated nation about the reliability of renewable generation. Wind farms were meeting about 48% of the state’s electricity at the time.By 2050, about 70% of Europe’s power capacity will be wind and solar. The grid will need better ways to collect and distribute this electricity, and battery storage will be crucial to making the system more resilient to extreme weather.One criticism leveled at Texas is that its grid is isolated from the rest of the U.S., so power companies couldn’t call on neighboring states for help.“We are in the early phase of development where we must continue and even accelerate,” Salge said. “Without that we will not have any chance of making these very ambitious carbon-neutral targets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Long & Short: Interest in DeFi Is Surging. You Can Thank GameStop

    This week’s congressional hearings, as well as the appearance of new institutional onramps, point to growing investor interest in a new type of capital market.

  • Coronavirus tracker: the latest figures as countries fight the Covid-19 resurgence | Free to read

    The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic in March and it has spread to more than 200 countries, with severe public health and economic consequences. Latin America became the epicentre of the pandemic in the summer of 2020, with the region accounting for almost a half of deaths each day. The FT has gathered and analysed data on excess mortality — the numbers of deaths over and above the historical average — across the globe, and has found that numbers of deaths in some countries are more than 50 per cent higher than usual.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    Income from dividends can be an important part of a retirement plan. These companies will keep on giving.

  • Australia won't advertise COVID-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity

    Australia's government pledged a publicity campaign for its rollout of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday - but not in Facebook advertisements, as a feud continues over the social media giant blocking news content from its platform in the country. Facebook Inc's abrupt decision on Thursday to stop Australians from sharing news on its platform and strip the pages of domestic and foreign media outlets also blacked out several state government and emergency department accounts, drawing furious responses from lawmakers around the world. Hours before Australia began inoculations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government would embark on a wide-ranging communication campaign, including online, to ensure vulnerable people turned up for a shot.