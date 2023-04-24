Survey to look at impact of cyberbullying

According to statistics, 96% of 16-17 year olds in the UK have a smart phone and over 53% of children over the age of seven have some sort of mobile phone

A survey looking at the extent of harassment and bullying that children face online has been launched by Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Matthew Scott says he wants to understand the kind of content young people are viewing so programmes and strategies can be developed to protect them.

Over 90% of children in the UK have access to a PC, laptop, games console or tablet with an internet connection, statistics show.

"We’ve all heard the terrible stories of young people who feel they can’t escape their tormenters and the impact this has on their lives," said Mr Scott.

The survey includes questions such as what sort of device they have, how long they use it for and whether they have received unwanted messages or attention online.

Young people under the age of 18 are encouraged to fill it in, which can be done anonymously, alone or with an adult.

