Ukrainians overwhelmingly want to keep fighting - and want Crimea back, survey says; 30% of power plants destroyed: Live updates

John Bacon and Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
A strong majority of Ukrainians want to keep fighting Russia’s invasion amid both battleground triumphs and deadly strikes on their homeland – and they’ve set a high bar for victory, according to a Gallup survey released Tuesday.

Seven out of 10 Ukrainians surveyed in September said their country should continue fighting until they win, according to the survey. About one quarter preferred negotiating an end to the fighting as soon as possible.

They were even more united when asked what would have to happen for Ukraine to declare it won the war. Nine out of 10 defined victory as regaining all lost territory since 2014, including Crimea. Men were more likely than women to want to fight until the war is won. Support for continued fighting was stronger in regions farthest from the ground war and weaker closer to the action.

The survey was conducted as a stunningly successful Ukrainian military counteroffensive reclaimed thousands of miles of occupied territory last month but before Russia’s recent retaliatory attacks.

Among the other findings:

  • 94% have confidence in Ukraine’s military.

  • 85% approve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s job performance.

  • 66% approve of U.S. leadership.

  • 54% approve of NATO leadership’s job performance.

  • less than 0.5% approve of Russia’s leadership

DRONE ATTACKS 'HUGE AND PROBLEMATIC': Drone attacks are difficult but won't alter war, Petraeus says; four killed in crash of Russian warplane

Other developments:

►Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin says there is “wide support” within parliament to build a fence along the 830-mile Russian border.

►A funeral was held Tuesday for Col. Oleksiy Telizhenko, who was abducted from his Bucha home by Russian soldiers in March. Six months later his body was found with signals of torture buried in a forest not far away from his village.

►German authorities crossed the "red line" with arms supplies to Kyiv, given the country's historical attacks on Russia, Kremlin envoy to Germany Sergey Nechayev said in an interview with TASS. Germany, Denmark and Norway this month announced plans to supply Ukraine with 16 armored howitzer artillery systems.

►The death toll from Monday's drone blitz on Kyiv rose to five when rescuers found the body of an elderly woman.

Soldiers salute as the Ukrainian national anthem is played at the funeral of Colonel Oleksiy Telizhenko in Bucha, near in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians without power, water

Two people in Kyiv were killed and hundreds of thousands of people across Ukraine lost power and water Tuesday in the latest Russian attacks targeting the nation’s utilities, local authorities said.

About 50,000 people lost power in Kyiv. In Zhytomyr, about 85 miles west of Kyiv, the mayor said the entire city of 250,000 lost power and water. Repairs quickly reconnected some homes but 150,000 people were still without electricity hours after the morning strike, regional authorities said.

Explosions also were heard Tuesday in the eastern city of Kharkiv, in its industrial area south of the city center.

"Since Oct 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted. "No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime."

Russia launched over 190 strikes across Ukraine with missiles and drones since Oct. 7, according to State Emergency spokesperson Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, who said over 70 people were killed, more than 240 people were injured, and 380 sites were damaged.

Putin critic Navalny loses appeal, remains imprisoned

A Moscow court rejected Putin critic Alexey Navalny’s appeal of his conviction on fraud and contempt of court charges, Tass reported. Navalny appeared via video link from a penal colony where he is serving a nine-year sentence. The defense asked that the verdict be overturned and that Navalny be acquitted. A Moscow district court had found Navalny guilty of election campaign fundraising fraud and contempt of court.

Navalny is considered a political prisoner by European Union, President Joe Biden, and a host of international officials have urged Russia to release him.

Kremlin deflects queries on use of Iranian drones

The Kremlin declined to confirm that the Russian military is using Iranian drones in its attacks on Ukraine.

“Russian equipment with Russian names is being used," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters.

The Iranian Shahed drones, often called "suicide drones" because they slam into targets and explode, reportedly have been rebranded Geran-2 by Russia and used to carry out strikes across Ukraine.

MA WAR THE ENTIRE WORLD IS LOSING: More than 6 months into the Russia-Ukraine war, their is no end in sight. A look at where we go from here.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine updates: Ukrainians support country's fight, US leadership

