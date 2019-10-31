Survey: Many Americans Are Missing Out on Free Money from Banks

Money on pastel color block background. More

Although most Americans have bank accounts, many are unwilling to shake up their banking situation in any way. Even when offered free money to switch banks, most Americans won’t consider moving financial institutions. To help understand why this is, GOBankingRates conducted a survey of 1,000 people. The goal was to understand whether or not Americans are taking advantage of free money made available by banks.

Most Americans simply aren’t looking for offers from a new bank. Instead, they are looking for convenience and the seal of approval by family and friends.

Over 65% of respondents claimed they would not choose to switch banks for any bonus offer or promotion. So while free money from a bank might sound enticing, a majority would need a much stronger incentive before jumping to a different financial institution.

Key Findings

Over one-third of respondents chose their bank based on its location and convenience. Nearly 21% chose their bank based on the recommendation of family and friends.

Americans Never Research Other Banks’ Promotions or Interest Rates

Participants were asked whether or not they have researched lower fees, higher or lower interest rates, or different types of bank account or credit offerings in the past two years. Over 75% of Americans claimed they have not researched or compared banks at that time. That includes high-yield savings accounts that would allow consumers to earn more interest on their savings. Nearly 11% of respondents said they have compared other banks to theirs to find lower fees.

Additionally, more than 65% of survey respondents have never looked at other banks’ account promotions. This indicates a stationary attitude towards banks, as most who go through the trouble of opening a bank account choose to never leave.

But this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Patrick Sells, chief innovation officer at Quontic Bank, explains, “Banks make it hard on consumers to switch. You have automatic payments set up, your paycheck auto-deposit, your debit card number saved with so many accounts, etc. Realistically, it would take a couple of hours for someone to go through and update all of this, but the emotional and mental cost of doing so outweighs the potential gain to the consumers.”

With all of the hurdles banks put in the way, it makes sense that most consumers are happy to stay with their current bank.

A Lot of People Haven’t Looked at Their Current Bank’s Offerings