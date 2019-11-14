Survey: Nearly 40% of Americans Don’t Know Their Credit Score — Do You?

Positive business woman with a giant pencil on his shoulder nearby marked checklist on a clipboard paper. More

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, total household debt in the United States reached over $13.5 trillion by the end of 2018. Contained in that number are a lot of different stories: young families buying their first home, a teenager getting his or her first car, young adults attending college in hopes of launching a career and, yes, at least a few horror stories of those unfortunate people who don’t use debt responsibly and wind up in bankruptcy court because of it. There are also a lot of stories outside of that debt as well — including people unable to access credit markets who might otherwise be a lot closer to their long-term financial and/or personal goals.

But there’s one common thread throughout all of those stories: a credit score. The way your story might or might not fit into the bigger picture of all U.S. household debt can often be defined by that three-digit figure. Despite this crucial number playing such an outsize role in the interest rate you can expect to pay on a mortgage or personal loan, many Americans don’t actually know their credit score, let alone the type of score they need to meet their goals.

That’s why GOBankingRates conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans to find out how much they know about their own credit and what sort of credit score they need to get different types of loans. The end results help paint a clearer picture of how Americans view their credit score and what they think that means. Keep reading to see how your credit score knowledge stacks up against the rest of the country.

Key Findings

Here are some of the major highlights of the study results:

More than 35% of respondents didn’t know their credit score .

. Just over 4 in 10 polled felt their credit score was good enough to achieve their financial goals.

to achieve their financial goals. At least a third of respondents said they didn’t know what level of credit score they would need to get a mortgage (35%), an auto loan (36%), a rewards credit card (39%) and a personal loan (41%).

Many Americans Don’t Know Their Credit Scores

In spite of your credit score playing such an essential a role in your financial life, about 4 out of 10 respondents to the poll answered that they didn’t know what their credit score was. Of those that did know, about a third fell under a score of 740 with just 28% answering that they were over that level.

What Is Your Credit Score? Credit Score Response Rate 300-579 6.60% 580-669 11.50% 670-739 15.80% 740-799 16.80% 800-850 11.20% I don’t know 38.10%

Breaking those results down by age, there was a predictable tendency for younger respondents not to know their credit score, with 60% of those between 18 and 24 answering “I don’t know.” That age group, though, is among the least likely to be taking out a mortgage or auto loan, so it’s understandable that many don’t know their score or have an established credit history. However, that response level doesn’t fall as far as one might assume it would for older Americans — the 35-to-44, 45-to-54 and 55-to-64 age groups all had over 30% of respondents answer that they didn’t know their credit scores.

Americans Believe They Have a Strong Enough Credit Score To Achieve Their Money Goals

There’s no one number that everyone should target in their credit score; the right credit score depends on what you want to do with it. And to that end, just over 40% of respondents said they felt their credit score could adequately meet their financial goals.

Of the roughly 60% who didn’t feel that way, over half responded that they didn’t know if their current credit score was high enough to achieve their goals. That leaves about 1 in 4 respondents who knew that their current credit rating was below what they needed it to be.

Do You Think You Have the Credit Score Necessary to Successfully Achieve Your Financial Goals? Yes, my current credit score is good enough 40.30% No, but my credit score is almost good enough 10.40% No, I have a lot of work to do to increase my credit score 16.80% I don’t know 32.50%

Once again, there’s also a clear march towards better credit reflected in the age demographics. By the age of 55, nearly half of those polled felt their credit score was adequate to their tasks. However, it’s interesting to note that over a third of those ages 18 to 24 felt the same way despite coming from a group less likely to have a long credit history to draw upon.