Survey: Nearly half of Germans in favour of cannabis legalization

Harvest-ready cannabis plants stand in a grow tent under artificial lighting in a private room. Germans are divided on the coalition government's planned legalization of cannabis, according to a survey published ahead of a vote in parliament on 23 February. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germans are divided on the coalition government's planned legalization of cannabis, according to a survey published ahead of a vote in parliament on Friday.

In the YouGov poll, 47% of respondents said they were somewhat or completely in favour of legalization, while 42% said they were somewhat or completely against it.

Another 11% had no answer, according to the survey which was made available to dpa.

Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, is to vote on the partial legalization of the drug on Friday.

The coalition government's plans call for limited legal availability of cannabis with numerous rules, regulations and restrictions.

Cultivation and possession of small quantities for personal consumption would be permitted for adults from April 1, while clubs for non-commercial cultivation will be legal from July 1.

There has been considerable criticism of the plans, including from medical associations, the judiciary and domestic politicians.