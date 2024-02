TechCrunch

Adults on TikTok lean camera-shy, a new study from Pew Research Center suggests. A survey of 2,745 adults who use TikTok revealed that 48% of respondents have never posted a video, and a typical user hasn't even updated their bio. This concept is a bit outdated -- it was proposed in 2006, when YouTube was only a year old, and TikTok wouldn't launch for over a decade.