Survey ranks Washington among best New Year’s Day nature walks

Sustainable Jungle has ranked Washington among the best places for a New Year’s Day nature walk!

Staff surveyed 3,000 families throughout the United States and asked them which New Year’s Day nature walks they would like to experience most at the start of 2024.

Out of 150 places, Washington had three locations in the top 60:

#7 Discovery Park Loop Trail in Seattle, Washington. This 2.8-mile loop offers a mix of forest and beach with views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. It’s an easy, well-maintained trail that’s perfect for families looking for a nature escape.

#13 Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge Trails near Olympia. The trail is a highlight that provides opportunities to watch a variety of birds and other wildlife.

#59 Paradise Trails in Mount Rainier National Park. The lower trails offer great winter hiking opportunities. The trail is a short, family-friendly loop that provides stunning views of Mount Rainier.

To read the full list visit the original article.