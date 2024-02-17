Survey reveals how many years of their lives WA residents would give up to be millionaires

How much would Washingtonians give up to be a millionaire? A lot, apparently.

Finance and culture outlet WealthofGeeks.com conducted a survey of 3,000 U.S. adults to see what they would sacrifice for millionaire status. Washington ranked among the states willing to give up the most.

The average Washingtonian would take six years and two months off of their lives to be a millionaire. For context, the national average was four years and 11 months.

Washington had the fourth-highest figure of any state, behind only New Hampshire (seven years, 11 months), Rhode Island (six years, seven months) and Maine (six years, four months). Washington has an average life expectancy of 79.2 years, the second-highest in the U.S. according to the CDC, meaning that respondents were willing to give up nearly 7.8% of their expected life spans.

Washington stood out compared to its neighbors in the northwest as well. Idahoans were willing to cut six months from their life spans, tied for the lowest average of any state. Wyoming and Montana were also among the states least willing to sacrifice, with averages of ten months and a year, respectively. Oregon was the only other state with an average comparable to Washington’s, at five years and six months.

The survey didn't stop at life spans. 23% of respondents would sacrifice career goals to be a millionaire, 16% would give up sleep, and 13% would give up privacy.

Despite the hefty price people were willing to give up for wealth, few respondents said they would give up personal connections for money. 4% said that cutting ties with close friends was a worthwhile sacrifice to be a millionaire and 1% said they’d give up love.

More people cited high-end real estate (27%) as their reason for wanting to be a millionaire, followed by luxury goods at 23% and luxury travel at 22%.