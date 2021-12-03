A New Survey Reveals the Most Universally Enjoyed Holiday Gifts

Bravo

In October, Amelia Gray Hamlin announced an "exciting move": She was relocating from California to New York. More than a month later, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills daughter is now finally sharing a look inside her new apartment in the Big Apple, and it has so many gorgeous details. "Made a big move really quickly.. thanks for helping me put my sanctuary together!" Amelia wrote in a November 30 Instagram post. "NYC has my heart [and] so does [Roadway Moving.]" Although a commenter on the p