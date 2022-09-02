27% of People Tip this Surprising Amount When Restaurant Service Is Good

Heather Taylor
·3 min read
blackCAT / iStock.com
blackCAT / iStock.com

How much would you guess the average American tips their servers when restaurant service is good? GOBankingRates recently surveyed 1,004 Americans aged 18 and older to find out how much they tip depending on the perceived service they get.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Learn: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Retirement Goals

The results might surprise you.

How Much Do We Tip When Restaurant Service Is Good?

Findings from the survey reveal nearly 27% of Americans tip 25% or more when restaurant service is good. Those unable to tip at 25% or more will at least meet the 20% threshold with 41% of Americans tipping 20% for good service.

Exceptional service typically means tipping 25% or more. Being a generous tipper means more than practicing good etiquette while dining out. The income of a service worker is dependent on tips and goes toward the financial responsibilities in their lives. This includes any individuals or family members dependent on the server’s income and paying for bills like rent, utilities and groceries.

Additionally, your tip does not impact the life of just one server. The hospitality service chain usually pays multiple people, said Georgia Parker, project coordinator at Blue Orbit Hospitality Consulting. The tip you pay a server is split amongst the people within the chain. Those who tip 25% or more are able to financially benefit many individuals and make them feel better about their jobs and work.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip For Service?

How Much Do We Tip When Restaurant Service Is Bad?

The percentages do not change much if service is bad. Regardless of what happens during the dining out experience, findings from the GOBankingRates survey reveal 27% of Americans still tip at least 20% no matter what. No one generation tries to cheap out with their tip either. From Gen Z to baby boomers, more than 20% of respondents across each generation tip at least 20% when dining out.

A 20% tip is the standard baseline for tipping in the United States. Should this percentage change for purposes of inflation? The short answer is no.

Sam Zietz, CEO of Grubbrr, said diners who tip a restaurant server 20% of their bill will already be tipping more when the total goes up. As the price of food rises, restaurants and dining establishments adapt by increasing menu prices to pass some of the excess costs onto consumers. When the price of food rises, the tip price automatically increases with it.

How To Be a Generous Tipper

Further findings from the GOBankingRates survey reveal 94% of respondents will tip restaurant servers no matter what.

Whether you tip 20% or 25% or more, anyone can be a generous tipper. Create a budget specifically for the purpose of generous tips when dining out. This ensures you always have a few extra dollars to tip servers. If your bill is on the lower side, try to make it a practice to tip 20% or more.

Remember, tipping doesn’t start and stop when dining out at a restaurant either. Give a generous tip when ordering take-out or receiving delivery through a food delivery app as there is always someone ensuring your order is correct before delivering it to you. If there’s a tip jar present at your favorite bar or coffee shop, add a few dollars to it. Don’t see a tip jar? Inquire about any virtual tip jars the establishment may have where you can provide contributions.

Happy tipping!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 27% of People Tip this Surprising Amount When Restaurant Service Is Good

Recommended Stories

  • Jerry Jones’ Natural Gas Win Beats Cowboys Growth

    Jerry Jones has found one investment that beats the fantastical growth of his Dallas Cowboys—natural gas. Over the past four years, Jones has made more than 300% on oil and gas assets he acquired in North Dakota, compared to “just” a 58% gain in the value of the Cowboys over that same time. In 2018 […]

  • The US and its allies are getting close to a price cap on Russian oil - which could slash Moscow's revenues yet send crude soaring

    G7 finance ministers are set to meet Friday to thrash out the details of a plan to limit the price of Russian oil, as Moscow's exports continue to boom.

  • ​​Crypto Prices Continue to Struggle, but These 3 Altcoins Are Worth Watching in September

    Image source: Getty Images After nine months of falling or stagnating prices, investors keep hoping the crypto bear market will soon run its course. Sadly, inflation is still high and a recession could be in the cards.

  • India Is New Major Player in Russian Oil Market Once Dominated by China

    (Bloomberg) -- India has pushed into a corner of the Russian oil market once dominated by China, taking a record number of shipments of a Far Eastern grade as the fallout from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine reshapes trade flows.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberLukoil Chairman

  • China says automakers must have licences for mapping data in smart cars

    China has said that automakers must apply for licences to collect geographic data using sensors on their intelligent vehicles, highlighting Beijing's security concerns about the growing sophistication of smart cars' mapping capabilities. The statement, a clarification of China's surveying and mapping law, reflects regulators efforts to prevent any scenario where highly-detailed visual data collected by smart cars could fall into the hands of hostile foreign actors. Automakers and developers of autonomous driving software should either apply for mapping licences or ask a licensed company to collect, store, transform and process geographic data, according to the statement published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

  • New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

    SEOUL/DETROIT (Reuters) -After grabbing the No. 2 spot in the U.S. electric vehicle market with stylish, long-range models, Hyundai Motor and Kia are the automakers with the most to lose from new rules that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. These two companies, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, sold more than 39,000 EVs in the United States between January and July – doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. But the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least, a Hyundai official, parts suppliers, analysts and car dealers said.

  • The U.S. Is Exporting Natural Gas and Importing High Prices

    What’s good for the oil and gas industry has been lousy for the U.S. economy as a whole, writes Clark Williams-Derry.

  • Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges

    Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.

  • Warren Buffett keeps backing up the truck on big oil. Lock in energy yields up to 13.3% for some fat income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends too.

  • Flooding in Pakistan, drought in Texas, and the Xinjiang ban are pushing cotton into crisis

    A cotton crisis is looming. Severe climate events and political tensions have disrupted each of the world’s top-five cotton-producing countries, spelling trouble for downstream businesses globally, including apparel, homewares, and even medical supplies.

  • Amigo LNG Exclusive Q&A: Plans to Export US Gas from Mexico

    LNG Alliance CEO Muthu Chezhian recently spoke to Hart Energy about the proposed Amigo LNG facility in Mexico and plans to export piped gas from the U.S. to South Asia.

  • California Governor Gavin Newsom Might Make Oil Refineries Record Their Profits Monthly

    The pain at the pump in 2022 was felt by all Americans as the price to fuel up topped $6 a gallon in some places, like California. In light of oil companies bringing in record profits as consumers...

  • Amazon, facing 'unfavorable' regulatory environment, struggles to expand in India

    Amazon is lagging its chief rival Flipkart in India on several key metrics and struggling to make inroads in smaller Indian cities and towns, according to a scathing report by investment firm Sanford C. Bernstein. The American e-commerce giant’s 2021 gross merchandise value in the country, where it has deployed over $6.5 billion, stood between $18 billion to $20 billion, lagging Flipkart’s $23 billion, the analysts said in a report to clients Tuesday that was obtained by TechCrunch. India is a key overseas market for Amazon, where it competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail, which launched grocery shopping on WhatsApp this week, Walmart-owned Flipkart and social commerce startups SoftBank-backed Meesho and Tiger Global-backed DealShare.

  • Europe’s feckless politicians have left it vulnerable to Russia’s whims on energy

    STOCKHOLM, Sweden (Project Syndicate)—Skyrocketing energy prices are a disaster for the European economy and its politicians. European politicians must rethink their approach. The mess in which Europe now finds itself was caused not so much by European Union policy as by the absence of one.

  • Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of mature energy properties at a time when high oil and gas prices favor new deals.

  • Russia just said it won't sell oil to countries that try to impose a price cap on its crude

    "If they impose it, we simply will not supply our oil and oil products," Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak said of G7 plans for a crude price cap.

  • Aluminum Buyer Novelis Excludes Russian Metal in Supply Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Novelis Inc., one of the world’s biggest buyers of aluminum, said it won’t accept Russian metal in potential new deals to supply its European factories next year, a move that may set the tone for upcoming contract negotiations across the industry.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Official

  • Micron to invest $15 billion on memory chip plant in Boise

    Micron will invest $15 billion though the end of the decade on a new semiconductor plant in its hometown that the chipmaker said will create 17,000 American jobs. Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Boise, Idaho-based Micron, said his company's investment was made possible by last month's passage of the CHIPS and Science ACT of 2022, a $280 billion bill aimed at bolstering U.S. competitiveness against China and avoiding another chip shortage like the one that derailed the auto and tech industries during the pandemic. The CHIPS law sets aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry, which due to COVID-related supply chain constraints beginning in 2020, has struggled to manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.

  • Energy stocks are in a 'sweet spot' with no resolution to the energy crisis on the horizon, JPMorgan says

    The S&P 500 Energy sector is a standout because of attractive valuations and strong fundamentals. The sector is the top gainer on the S&P 500 index.

  • How Low Will Microsoft Go in the Weeks Ahead?

    Shares of software giant Microsoft have been weak in recent weeks. Prices made a low in June and then bounced back into the middle of August but the price gains have been evaporating and more sell signals have been flashed. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has given back its June-August advance and is flirting with new lows.