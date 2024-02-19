Survey says: Hornets fans’ thoughts on state of the franchise,

Grant Williams remembers. He’s no stranger to the history of pro basketball in Charlotte.

“People forget that we were No. 1 in attendance for a long time,” the 25-year-old Charlotte Hornets forward said of the franchise’s glory days. “So honesty Charlotte is a city that’s going to support you when you’re winning. And they love basketball here. So, it’s tough to watch bad basketball in the state of North Carolina when you have so many good options.

“So our job is to put a great product on the court, and I know they are going to be out here supporting us. So until then, it’s on us to really put in the work and improve. And we’d love for them to continue to grow with us and support us because we’re going to give them a product here soon that’s going to make them excited.”

They’ve been waiting for a while and are starved for any semblance of winning.

Since the NBA returned to Charlotte in 2004-05, the franchise has produced a record above .500 just four times. Their three playoff appearances in that span each ended in the first round, and they were blown out in their two play-in tournament appearances.

Steve Clifford was the coach during the franchise’s postseason series in 2014 and 2016, and he was hoping to have Spectrum Center rocking more than once during his second stint with the team, because he’s well aware of the electricity in the arena when things are right.

A Charlotte Hornets fan holds up a large photo of coach Steve Clifford during Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. Clifford returned to the bench after being out for several weeks for a health issue.

“All I know about the fans here, the fans here are great,” Clifford said. “When I first got in the league, this was a really difficult place to come and play. Coach (Paul) Silas was the coach. That was the David Wesley, Baron Davis, Jamal Mashburn, they were really good. And then the years we had here when we were a playoff team, our fans were great, particularly the second year when we had a better chance to win.

“The first time we made the playoffs here, they had made it for the first time but we played the (Miami Heat’s) Big 3. We weren’t going to win. The second time, the seven-game series, this building was alive. So, the fans here will come if we give them the right type of product and they will be a huge, huge plus for our team.”

Will that ever happen? Can the Hornets put a sustained, winning product on the floor and halt Charlotte’s decade-long struggle to become relevant nationally? And if so, when?

To gauge where the fans stand with regard to the franchise’s direction, the Observer created an anonymous 20-question poll on Google Forms. We received nearly 200 responses, and thank all those who took a moment to make their voice heard.

Here is an analysis of the results:

How long have you been a fan of the Hornets?

Many of the diehards date back to the old days when the Hornets were packing them in at Charlotte Coliseum, as Williams noted. Although there are plenty of transplants in this region, the Hornets’ bloodline runs deep in some families. And let’s be real here: If you are still coming back despite the years of losing, particularly with the ability to follow teams in other markets just as closely, you probably are at least a decade into your fandom of the purple and teal. If nothing else, it proves the core base is still there for the Hornets’ taking.

Charlotte Hornets fans hold up fat heads of Hornets forward forward Miles Bridges, left and guard Tre Mann, right, during the team’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 12, 2024.

What is your current level of satisfaction rooting for the Hornets?

Just take a glimpse of any social media post mentioning the Hornets that doesn’t involve a victory. And heck, even those can be worded with plenty of vitriol. But the emoji that best describes the emotions of the one with the sad face. It’s like they wait for the inevitable let down and the franchise’s history doesn’t make it easy to be an eternal optimist. Pessimism is alive and well among the fan base.

When do you think the Hornets will make the playoffs again?

Judging by the response, maybe the Hornets shouldn’t set aside any money in the operating budget for purple and teal towels to be handed out in April anytime soon. At least not for the next two years. If their prediction is right, it will be a decade-long postseason drought for the Hornets. This certainly isn’t a playoff team as currently constructed and more pieces will have to be added — while a few are subtracted — for the fans to believe.

What do you think of the new ownership group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin?

Although there’s still some uncertainty among the fans, Schnall and Plotkin seem to be off to a good start, especially Schnall. He is becoming a fan favorite quickly, even snapping a keepsake photo with one during the Hornets’ matchup against Memphis on Feb. 10, two days after the NBA trade deadline. Schnall and Plotkin have a lot of work to do the gain the fans’ trust, but the groundwork is being laid for the duo to ride a wave of popularity that could be engulfing the franchise soon.

Most of the new ownership group of the Charlotte Hornets poses for a picture on Aug. 3, 2023, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Second from left is Rick Schnall. Third from left is Gabe Plotkin. The two have a controlling interest in the Hornets. The other four people pictured are minority owners, including country music star Eric Church (in purple T-shirt).

What is your confidence level in the Hornets’ front office to rebuild the roster?

Surprisingly, a majority of those who chimed in believe the team’s decision-makers, who are in a bit of flux until they find a replacement GM, think the ones in charge have the capacity to put together the right mix of people around Ball. Maybe it stems from the decision to go with Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson in the draft. OK, maybe that’s a stretch, but it’s interesting nonetheless.

Do you believe the front office is going to push the franchise forward?

The answer to this one mirrored the thoughts on many: Fans have to see a little more until they’re convinced about anything with the Hornets. And truthfully can anyone blame them? The Hornets could have another lofty draft pick on their hands and this year’s crop doesn’t seem to possess many can’t-miss prospects, making it a possibly tricky draft to nail down the right guy to go with.

What player were you most disappointed to see traded?

The man traded for one of the most popular players in franchise history was well-liked during his tenure with the Hornets, so it’s not an eyebrow-raiser seeing Terry Rozier get this kind of love. He played his heart out, serving as the team’s leading scorer on many a night, and was a team leader. He just happens to play for the ‘enemy’ now.

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during a January game against the Chicago Bulls.

Whose departure pleases you most?

Put a blindfold on and it’s still a pretty good chance you’d be able to pick the person who draws the ire of many. Gordon Hayward never lived up to the standard that comes with inking a four-year, $120 million deal and becoming the highest-paid player in franchise history before Ball surpassed that with his rookie extension. Few drew the ire Hayward received, and that hasn’t changed even with him going to Oklahoma City.

Which player excites you the most about the Hornets’ future?

While the average person likely would think Ball gets more of a rise out of the Hornets’ faithful, it’s the team’s prized rookie that’s collecting all the optimism. Brandon Miller has the tools to be a very good player on both sides of the ball and he’s made the debate about whether it should have been him or Scoot Henderson look silly in hindsight. He’s that good and only going to improve.

Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, right, speaks with assistant coach Bob Beyer, left, during first half action against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, February 5, 2024 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Do you approve of the job Steve Clifford has done as head coach?

Most understand the situation Clifford is in and realize the tough task he’s faced. He hasn’t had his full team available for the bulk of these past two seasons in Charlotte. He’s only had his expected starting five together for seven minutes total, which came in their loss in Orlando on Nov. 27 — and then Ball got hurt. So, it’s really difficult to fully judge Clifford due to the health issues.

Do you enjoy the Hornets’ in-game arena experience, including the hosts, halftime acts and music selections?

Compared to a good portion of arenas around the league, the on-court entertainment at Spectrum Center lags behind. Rarely do you see Red Panda or some of the top traveling acts at Hornets’ games and the crowd interaction is minimal. But most don’t see fazed either way and aren’t bothered.

Should the Hornets go back to the more classic style court permanently?

Nostalgia doesn’t win this one. Many are just fine with how the design currently looks. That is a bit of a surprise given the number of fans who’ve been following the team for at least two decades.

If you had season tickets, do you plan on renewing for 2024-25 or purchasing a mini ticket plan?

With ticket prices expected to rise by a pretty good penny next season, this is a bit surprising that more didn’t outright indicate they were not going to pony up some more coins to ensure they had the same or similar seats next season. But it shows the Hornets could do well for themselves business-wise if they can continue on the current path they’ve been on since the NBA trade deadline.

Charlotte Hornets fans cheer on the team during second half action against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 12, 2024. The Hornets defeated the Pacers 111-102.

How many of the Hornets’ games did you watch on TV?

Hey, at least the paying customers aren’t completing tuning the Hornets out and still have interest despite the constant losing. Maybe it’s because they want to hear one of the catchphrases of Bally Sports Southeast play-by-play man Eric Collins and color analyst Dell Curry.

Are you a cord cutter who wants to watch the Hornets’ games via a streaming service other than the Bally Sports app and can’t?

The margin is closer than anticipated, but the struggle to watch Hornets games on TV is nothing new and it’s unclear if that is going to change much with Amazon’s deal to purchase Bally’s collection of regional sports networks. But the NBA has to find a way to make it easier to tune in, particularly in markets like Charlotte.

How many Hornets games did you attend in person?

This is on par with the team’s attendance figures. They rank last in the league according to ESPN’s tabulation, averaging 16,130 per game. So not many frequent the arena more than once or twice.

If the Hornets end up selecting in the top 3 of the 2024 NBA Draft, which player would you be most excited about if they picked him?

Draft pundits believe the top of this year’s field has an international flavor to it and Frenchman Alex Sarr is among the cream of the crop. At 7-foot-1, he’s described as a mobile big man with a versatile skill set and someone who can be a facilitator and effective running the floor. That definitely sounds like a few reasons to be enthused about the prospect of landing Sarr.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller dribbles the ball up court against Utah Jazz at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

If you could purchase the jersey of one current player, who would it be?

Don’t look now, but Brandon Miller is quickly climbing into the stratosphere of the Hornets’ most popular players. Not even a year into his pro career, his No. 24 uniform has emerged as the one a huge chunk of the respondents prefer to spend their hard earned dollars on. Just wait until he actually gets a batter feel for the game and becomes even more assertive on the court. His jersey will be really flying off the shelves then.

Which player is your favorite Hornet of all time?

Kemba Walker’s popularity hasn’t waned very much since his final days wearing the uniform in 2019. He edged LaMelo Ball and Muggsy Bogues, blowing away the iconic players of the 90s like Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson. Walker still holds a warm place in many hearts in the Carolinas.