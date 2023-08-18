Survey shows half of Americans have tried marijuana. See how many say they still do.

Cannabis is packaged and labeled inside PharmaCann, Inc.'s cultivation and processing facility at Buckeye Lake in Columbus, Ohio.

For the first time, 50% of Americans say they have tried marijuana at one point, according to this year's Gallup annual Consumption Habits survey. The new high point shows a slight increase from last year's 49% and 2021's 48% results.

The latest figure is also statistically higher than the 45% results from Gallup's 2017 and 2019 surveys, showing a growing trend.

A separate question in the survey showed that one in six Americans (17%) currently use marijuana, just one percent higher than last year's results and a new high in the poll's trend since 2003. That amount has more than doubled since 2013, where only 7% of Americans said they consume cannabis.

"As marijuana has become more available to Americans and legal in an increasing number of states, their reports of use and experimentation have increased too," the survey said. "Experimentation with marijuana among most subgroups is on par with the national average, but the rate of current use varies more -- and is highest among young adults."

Gallup conducted the findings from July 3-27. The analytics company said the longer trend of more Americans saying they have tried marijuana shows a sharp increase in experimentation in the first decade since the initial measure. From 1969 to 1977, the number rose from 4% to 24% and then another nine percentage points by 1985. Then the amount stayed under 40% until 2015.

Marijuana use statistics relating to age, gender and education

Gallup has previously shared that current cannabis use is most common with young adults, ages 18 to 34, representing 29%. Adults aged 35-54 represent 17% of current use and adults aged 55 and older make up 9%.

The difference between men and women using cannabis isn't significant, according to Gallup. Meanwhile adults without a college degree are nearly twice as likely to smoke weed than college graduates. Only 12% of Republicans consume marijuana while 21% of Democrats and 17% of independents do.

What U.S. states have legalized recreational marijuana?

Over the past decade, the number of states that have legalized recreational cannabis use has risen. Here are the 24 states where marijuana is fully legalized as well as Washington D.C.

Minnesota - Legalized in 2023

Delaware - Legalized in 2023

Rhode Island - Legalized in 2022

Maryland - Legalized in 2022

Missouri - Legalized in 2022

Connecticut - Legalized in 2021

New Mexico - Legalized in 2021

New York - Legalized in 2021

Virginia - Legalized in 2021

Arizona - Legalized in 2020

Montana - Legalized in 2020

New Jersey - Legalized in 2020

Vermont - Legalized in 2020

Illinois - Legalized in 2019

Michigan - Legalized in 2018

California - Legalized in 2016

Maine - Legalized in 2016

Massachusetts - Legalized in 2016

Nevada - Legalized in 2016

District of Columbia - Legalized in 2014

Alaska - Legalized in 2014

Oregon - Legalized in 2014

Colorado - Legalized in 2012

Washington - Legalized in 2012

What U.S. states have legalized medical marijuana?

Unlike recreational use, medical marijuana is allowed in most states. The following 17 states only allow for medical marijuana.

Mississippi - Legalized in 2022

Kentucky - Legalized in 2022

Alabama - Legalized in 2021

South Dakota - Legalized in 2020

Oklahoma - Legalized in 2018

Utah - Legalized in 2018

Iowa - Legalized in 2017

West Virginia - Legalized in 2017

Arkansas - Legalized in 2016

Florida - Legalized in 2016

North Dakota - Legalized in 2016

Ohio - Legalized in 2016

Pennsylvania - Legalized in 2016

Georgia - Legalized in 2015

Louisiana - Legalized in 2015

New Hampshire - Legalized in 2013

Hawaii - Legalized in 2000

