Survey shows inflation's impact on middle-income families
A new survey from Primerica shows American families making between $30,000 and $100,000 are staying optimistic about their finances, but they're concerned about the rising cost of necessities and their retirement savings. Primerica CEO Glenn Williams spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to break down this survey and the impact rising costs are having on the middle class.