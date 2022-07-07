New Survey Shows the Next Generation Embraces Remote Work for Transition from University to Career in UK

9 out of 10 say work-life balance is important in selecting a career

A survey released today by Velocity Global, the leading provider of global talent solutions, shows that U.K. university-aged adults embrace remote work in their career transition plans. The University to Career Survey examined 500 university-aged respondents’ attitudes on remote work as they prepare to transition into the workforce.

“The next generation wants more flexibility in their work arrangements, whether that is the option of working entirely remote or in a hybrid work model, to allow them to strike a better balance between their ‘personal’ lives and their ‘work’ lives,” said Sarah Fern, chief people officer at Velocity Global. “Students want the ability to work with anyone, anywhere, anytime. If employers are going to recruit the best people entering the marketplace, they would be wise to take these desires into account in their hiring and employment practices.”

Key findings on remote work:

72% of respondents are to consider a job that is remote

84% of students would consider taking less money for their job if it allowed a remote option

The majority (59%) say being remote increases their productivity

9 out of 10 respondents report work-life balance as being either the most important factor (44%) or a somewhat important factor (48%) in selecting a career

Fewer than 1 in 5 (16%) prefer to work from an office five days per week

Only half (50%) of respondents plan to have a traditional (Monday-Friday, 9-to-5) in-person job, and 1 out of 4 (24%) never expect to hold a traditional office job

Impacts on emotional well-being:

The survey also found a large impact on the emotional well-being of respondents as a result of the move to remote work and learning due to COVID-19.

63% of respondents acknowledged remote work/study negatively impacted their mental health “a lot” (14%) or “somewhat” (49%)

85% reported a high level of stress or anxiety about entering the workforce, including 30% who indicated they are “very” anxious about entering the workforce, and an additional 55% said they are “somewhat” anxious about doing so

Participation in the gig economy:

An overwhelming majority of students intend to supplement their primary job with a side gig.

82% of respondents either definitely (20%) or possibly (62%) expect to have a side gig in addition to their primary job

“It’s clear that the traditional workforce in the U.K. needs to adapt with this growing trend towards flexibility,” said Fern. “People are telling us how they will succeed, and it includes full-time, part-time, contract, and freelance work. Employers will be more likely to recruit and retain the best people when they incorporate these lessons into their hiring strategies.”

Methodology:

This survey was conducted on behalf of Velocity Global by Rep Data. All selected samples were subjected to stringent quality control standards, including technological controls such as automatic geographical IP detection, tracking and deduplication, open-end pre-screening, and re-captchas. Rep Data sourced multiple suppliers to ensure a representative sample, each supplier possessing its own unique recruitment model and incentive structure, which increased sample source diversity and quality.

