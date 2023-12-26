Survey shows top dog breeds for each state. See which breed took first in New Jersey

As you might guess, the most popular pet in the United States is a dog, with about two-thirds of U.S. households owning at least one dog.

Some big, some small, some fluffier than others, there are a ton of different types of dogs. There are over 200 dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club and over 340 breeds known around the world.

With so many to choose from have you ever wondered which are the most popular near you?

Forbes conducted a survey to figure out which dog breed was the most popular in each state. They found that New Jersey's most popular breed is the German shepherd.

German shepherds

German shepherds typically grow to be between 22 and 26 inches tall and between 50 and 90 pounds, with males being on the larger side of the breed. They typically live between seven and 10 years.

According to the American Kennel Club, German shepherds are "generally considered dogkind's finest all-purpose worker."

They are courageous, confident, and have the ability to learn a variety of commands and tasks.

Working German shepherds typically do jobs such as police and detection work, military service and search and rescue. Their nose, intelligence, loyalty and sometimes intimidating look are great for bomb and drug sniffing, crowd control, or apprehension of criminals. However, they also make great service dogs for people with disabilities.

German shepherds also make wonderful and loving family pets who might even make your house or nighttime walks feel a bit safer.

Taking care of a German shepherd

Here are some things to know according to the American Kennel Club if you are considering a German shepherd as your next furry family member:

While most German shepherds are typically healthy, the National Breed Club recommends hip evaluations, temperament tests, and elbow evaluations. Another issue to keep an eye out for is bloat, a life-threatening and sudden swelling of the dog's abdomen.

As an active and athletic breed, be prepared to provide your German shepherd with a lot of exercise.

Training a German shepherd as a puppy using positive reinforcement is important. As previously mentioned, German shepherds are intelligent and able to learn many different commands. Proper training, mentally and physically, and inclusion in the household will make your German shepherd a much happier dog.

German shepherds have a thick coat that sheds a lot a couple times during the year. During these times they will need extra brushing, but they only need baths occasionally.

Keep an eye on their nails and make sure they are trimmed each month.

Adoptable German shepherds in New Jersey

Check out Petfinder to see German shepherds and other adoptable animals in your area.

The survey

Overall, the Forbes survey ranked German shepherds at No. 2 for most popular dogs around the country coming in behind the Australian shepherd at No. 1.

Bulldogs, labrador retrievers and Bernese mountain dogs came in at the third, fourth and fifth spots on the list.

German shepherd's came in first in 13 other states including Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont and Wyoming.

In Michigan, German shepherds tied for No. 1 with golden retrievers.

In West Virginia, German shepherds tied for No. 1 with bulldogs, labrador retrievers and boxers.

Respondents ranked their favorite breeds based on whether they owned a dog of that breed, companionship, cuteness, protection levels, media influence, personal research, and if a family member or friend ever owned one.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: German shepherd named most popular dog breed in New Jersey