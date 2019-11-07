Survey: Turns Out a Daily Paycheck Could Be the Worst Possible Thing for Your Finances

A smiling young woman takes a picture with her smart phone of a check or paycheck for digital electronic depositing, also known as

While having every day be payday might seem like a dream come true, the long-term ramifications of taking home a daily paycheck are sobering.

“Workers that receive their wages daily tend to spend it immediately upon receipt and live on a day-to-day basis,” said Salvador Gonzalez, a certified public accountant, certified internal auditor and contributing faculty member at Walden University. “Unlike workers who get paid weekly, biweekly or even monthly, people that earn a daily paycheck are less likely to have bank accounts, save or build assets.”

Even though different pay schedules don’t affect your total compensation, it turns out that collecting a daily paycheck can affect your approach to budgeting, saving money and more. A recent GOBankingRates survey of 1,000 respondents confirmed that 40% of Americans who get paid every day are living paycheck to paycheck, and 34% have nothing in savings — including for retirement.

The survey dives deeper into the following topics:

Key Findings

Here’s what GOBankingRates’ survey found out about daily pay in the context of the average American’s finances:

Most Americans currently get paid on a biweekly basis. About 58% receive a paycheck every two weeks, whereas 22% are paid weekly, and 10% see funds come in once per month. Only 4% of Americans earn a daily paycheck, which means it’s one of the least common pay schedules.

People don't want a daily paycheck because they foresee budgeting problems. Approximately 42% of Americans said they wouldn't opt to get paid every day thanks to potential issues with budgeting. Additionally, 17% felt that receiving daily wages would lead to greater spending.

A daily paycheck schedule correlates with jobs that tend to pay less, as well as scanty long-term savings. A staggering 46% of daily paycheck earners have an annual income of less than $25,000 before taxes. Indeed, 40% currently live paycheck to paycheck, and 17% struggle to pay their bills on time and save money. As a result, 34% have $0 in savings.

It's not intuitive to budget with a daily paycheck, but there are solutions available. From activity-based budgeting to zero-based budgeting, you can explore different budgeting methods to see what works best for you.

Read More: What Is Zero-Based Budgeting?

34% of People Who Get Paid Daily Have No Savings

Americans who currently earn daily wages face startlingly similar financial situations. About 74% earn under $50,000 per year before taxes, and a whopping 46% take home a paltry annual salary of less than $25,000 — which isn’t even a living wage in any state, according to a separate GOBankingRates study.

Yearly Income for Americans Who Receive Daily Paychecks Annual Income Before Taxes Response Rate Less than $25,000 45.71% $25,000-$49,999 28.57% $50,000-$74,999 8.57% $75,000-$99,999 8.57% $100,000-$149,999 2.86% $150,000 or more 5.71%

With such low earnings for daily paycheck earners, it’s no wonder that they can barely cover the bills, let alone stash money in a retirement account. Among survey respondents who get paid on a daily basis, 40% live paycheck to paycheck and 17% struggle with paying their bills on time and saving money. In fact, 17% said that receiving daily wages helps them pay all of their bills on time, which implies that they might come up short if their paychecks were spaced further apart.

“Recipients of daily paychecks often cash their earnings in local grocery stores or currency exchanges at a high cost,” Gonzalez said.

These adverse conditions result in a bleak financial outlook for daily paycheck earners: 49% of people who get paid daily have less than $1,000 in savings, including for retirement. Even worse, 34% said they’ve saved nothing at all.

Total Savings for Americans Who Receive Daily Paychecks Amount in Savings Response Rate $0 34.29% Less than $1,000 14.29% $1,000-$4,999 5.71% $5,000-$9,999 14.29% $10,000-$19,999 2.86% $20,000-$49,999 17.14% $50,000 or more 11.43%

When you’re getting paid for a day’s work, not showing up for a shift can make an immediate, detrimental impact on your budget. About 63% of survey respondents who earn daily wages said they prefer their current pay schedule because it motivates them to show up to work every day.

Americans Don’t Want To Be Paid Every Day

Despite the implications of daily paychecks, getting paid on a daily basis doesn’t necessarily spell total disaster for your finances. There are certain advantages to receiving a daily paycheck from your employer, especially if you’re struggling to make ends meet.

“With a daily paycheck, you benefit from receiving your money right away,” said Judith Corprew, executive vice president and chief compliance and risk officer of Patriot Bank, N.A. “If you have immediate expenses — an overdue electric bill, for example — it would be useful to have access to your wages immediately.”