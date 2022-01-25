  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Survival secrets from Vladimir Putin

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia


He’s no friend of the United States, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is certainly a figure of fascination. As the de facto ruler of Russia for 22 years, Putin has watched three American presidents come and go, and he could remain in office for at least another 14 years. Russia is no economic powerhouse, yet Putin has gotten stronger over time, not weaker—and he now commands the world’s attention as Russian forces threaten to start a land war in eastern Europe.

Russia has amassed nearly 100,000 troops at its border with Ukraine, in a campaign for attention, respect and territorial security. Russia could invade the former Soviet territory to replace the western-leaning administration of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky with a new government aligned with Moscow. Putin, among other things, wants to repel western influence in Ukraine and enlarge the buffer zone that Ukraine, nearly as large as Texas, could provide against western Europe and the NATO military alliance, were it a Russian client state.

Putin could be bluffing, but the Biden administration seems to be taking the threat of invasion seriously. The Pentagon has put 8,500 U.S. troops on standby notice for a possible deployment to the region around Ukraine, and NATO allies are moving their own troops and military gear into eastern Europe. President Biden said on Jan. 19 he expected Russia to invade, with possible sanctions including a ban on semiconductor shipments to Russia, which could cripple the consumer electronics market there. Russia is accustomed to sanctions, however, and Putin has most likely factored them into his cost-benefit calculations.

Russia&#39;s President Vladimir Putin meets with members of Russia&#39;s national team ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with members of Russia's national team ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin, 69, is punching way above his weight by threatening to destabilize Europe and reassert some of Russia’s lost superpower credibility. Russia has a formidable military—plus nuclear weapons—but its kleptocratic economy represents less than 2% of world GDP, compared with 21% for the United States and 16% for the European Union. Combined, the U.S. and European economies outproduce Russia 19 to 1. 

Yet Putin’s Machiavellian efficiency generates reluctant admiration among many who have studied his methods. 

“Putin has thought circles around every president he’s had a chance to think circles around,” says Scott Bethel, CEO of Integrity ISR and a retired Air Force general who analyzed Putin as an Air Force scholar. “He’s really good at following a long-term strategy and operating with an end goal in mind that may be 10 or 20 years away.”

Putin isn’t exactly a leadership role model, given that he assassinates rivals and has become one of the world’s richest people by plundering his nation’s assets. Yet Putin is still one of the world’s wiliest leaders, with skills that might be valuable in any boardroom or on any battlefield. Among them:

Information mastery. As a longtime KGB agent in the USSR and then head of the FSB, Russia’s successor spy agency, Putin became a sophisticated purveyor of propaganda and imagery—including his own public persona. In their 2015 book on Putin, Fiona Hill and Clifford Gaddy described the Russian president as “a master at manipulating information, suppressing information, and creating pseudo-information. The end result of Putin's misinformation and contradictory information is to create the image that he is unknowable and unpredictable and therefore even dangerous. It is part of his play in the domestic and international political game—to keep everyone guessing about, and in some cases fearing, how he might react.”

[Get Rick Newman’s stories by email or follow him on Twitter.]

Russia’s use of social media to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign was a fairly conventional information operation similar to many Putin and his cronies have carried out in Putin’s own political campaigns in Russia, and in other countries Russia wants to influence. Yet it flummoxed U.S. authorities and social-media platforms such as Facebook that never really figured out how to respond. The proliferation of online information and social media in particular have given Putin extensive new opportunities to create viral narratives favorable to Russia and detrimental to Russia’s foes. Nobody uses information as ruthlessly or effectively as Putin.

Aggressive thrift. Russia can’t match U.S. defense spending dollar-for-dollar—but it doesn’t have to. While America’s defense budgets continue to emphasize the world’s most expensive ships and aircraft, Putin gets results with information operations and cyberwarfare, which are vastly cheaper. 

“He doesn’t have a lot of money and the ability to produce $350 million fighter jets or billion-dollar boats,” says Bethel. “What he has is roomfuls of people around the world churning out fake news stories, which is a buck ninety eight.”

The United States conducts cyberwarfare too, but Russia can do it without the ethical or legal barriers that hamstring some of what America cyberwarriors can do. Some analysts think Russia (and possibly China) have penetrated U.S. networks so thoroughly they could shut down vital infrastructure in the event of overt conflict, and also disrupt vital technologies such as the GPS system multimillion-dollar weapon systems depend upon. If Russia’s defense can stop America’s offense at a fraction of the cost, it neutralizes the advantage the highly productive U.S. economy provides.

Potent populism. Putin doesn’t need to win elections the way U.S. presidents do, since he has disabled most political opposition and secured an indefinite hold on power. But he still needs popular support to defang protests over massive wealth inequality and burnish his image as a world leader unchallenged at home. Putin builds this support through an uncanny connection to many ordinary Russians that may make him the most effective populist politician in the world. Putin publicly berates wealthy oligarchs who are his behind-the-scenes business partners, to show he can boss around Russian’s most powerful people. He shows up at factories in a hard hat and once appointed a factory foreman to an important political job.

“Putin figured out how to channel, if not completely control, the populist forces at home,” Fiona Hill, a top Russia expert in the Trump administration, wrote in her recent memoir, “There is Nothing for you Here.” “Putin had perfected the art of populist patronage and the big show that Trump tried to emulate.” Putin, unlike Trump, actually grew up poor and worked his way up from the bottom, giving him legitimate credibility with working-class Russians, even if his methods are disingenuous.

A nose for weakness. Hill and others think one reason Putin is moving against Ukraine now is his sense that the United States is in disarray and Europe isn’t in much better shape. Biden is reeling from low approval ratings, ongoing COVID disputes and a hostile Republican party that could take control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. Much of Europe suffers from energy insecurity, relying on Russian natural gas for winter heating and imported oil for petrol. Putin guessed right in 2014 when he annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and the West failed to stop him. He guessed right again in 2016 when he interfered in the U.S. election on behalf of Donald Trump, with barely any consequence. Europe and the United States have imposed economic sanctions on Russia, and those could get tougher if Putin invades Ukraine again. Putin knows the drill and may decides it’s worth the risk.

Putin has some weaknesses, too. He’s thin-skinned and takes it personally when foreigners insult Russia, as President Obama did in 2014 when he called it a “regional power.” He oversteps by violently pursuing critics and political opponents, even outside of Russia. Against a Churchill or a Roosevelt, these shortcomings might bring Putin some long overdue comeuppance. In the world as it is, however, Putin reigns as the ultimate troll.

Rick Newman is a columnist and author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. signaled ‘very aggressive sanctions’ if Russia attacks Ukraine: Eurasia Group Practice Head

    Eurasia Group Practice Head Alex Brideau joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss geopolitical tensions, energy issues, and whether the White House will impose tougher sanctions on Russia.

  • Dow Jones Futures Sell Off: Has The Stock Market Bottomed? Fed Meeting Up Next

    Dow Jones futures sold off 300 points early Tuesday. The stock market recovered from heavy losses Monday ahead of the Fed's policy meeting.

  • January’s Tech-Stock Winners Are the Takeover Targets

    Stocks rising in a slumping market include Activision Blizzard and Zynga, which agreed to be acquired by Microsoft and Take-Two Interactive, respectively.

  • Gov. John Carney provides an update on the Delaware COVID-19 response. Watch it LIVE

    Gov. John Carney will give an update on Delaware's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

  • Biden threatens Putin with sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

    WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Western leaders stepped up preparations for any Russian military action in Ukraine on Tuesday, with talks taking place on protecting energy supplies and President Joe Biden saying he would consider imposing direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin. Tensions remained high after NATO said https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nato-sends-ships-jets-eastern-europe-ukraine-crisis-2022-01-24 on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia's troop build-up near its border with Ukraine. Russia, which denies planning an attack, said it was watching with "great concern".

  • U.S. could send troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine standoff with Russia: report

    The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden is considering sending troops, aircraft and warship amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine.

  • Free at-home tests begin shipping out, N95 masks become avaialble at drug stores

    The first free N95 masks promised to Americans by the White House have started arriving at pharmacies.

  • Judge presses ahead with April trial for several Oath Keepers

    The case includes defendants facing obstruction charges, rather than those who were recently charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • The Music Industry Saved Songwriter Hugh Prestwood From Homelessness. Is It Also Responsible for His Plight?

    Prestwood wrote hits for Randy Travis and Trisha Yearwood in the Nineties, but at 79 he was forced to launch a GoFundMe campaign when he and his wife could no longer afford rent

  • THE CRYPTOVERSE-Teenage bitcoin throws an interest rate tantrum

    Bitcoin is growing up. The original cryptocurrency turns 13 this year and is showing signs of becoming a more mature financial asset - but watch out for the teenage tantrums. This drift towards the mainstream, driven by the big bets of institutional investors, has seen bitcoin become sensitive to interest rates and fuelled a sell-off in the coin this month as investors braced for a hawkish Federal Reserve policy meeting.

  • Starship Technologies picks up €50M from the EU's investment arm to expand its fleet of autonomous delivery robots

    Starship Technologies, one of the bigger names in the world of autonomous delivery robots -- those little caboose-like, boxy delivery vehicles that self-drive around cities -- has been on a roll during COVID-19, providing extra (unmanned) horsepower to distribute food and other goods between stores or restaurants and consumers, at a time when consumers were either reluctant or being ordered to stay at home to minimize the spread of the virus. The startup has received €50 million (just under $57 million at today's rates) from the European Investment Bank, the funding arm of the European Union. Starship Technologies is describing this as a "quasi-equity facility", meaning there is a venture loan involved in the mix.

  • Ukraine says Russian invasion is not imminent, situation is 'under control'

    Top Ukrainian officials are reassuring residents that a Russian invasion is not imminent and that the situation is "under control" as concerns grow that Moscow is planning an incursion against the nation.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said the circumstances in the region were "under control," asserting that there is "no reason to panic," according to The Associated Press.Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov also said that day that...

  • Ukrainian Leaders: Stay Calm, Russian Invasion Not Imminent

    Moscow has denied it is planning an assault, despite sending an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.

  • Biden needs to do more for Latinos, civil rights groups say

    Some of the nation’s most prominent civil rights organizations are urging President Biden to do more for Latinos. Why it matters: Even though Latinos supported Biden over Donald Trump in 2020, Republicans made significant inroads, putting Democrats on notice. Latinos will be about 1 in 8 eligible voters in 2024 and are an increasingly growing voting demographic that Democrats will have to fight harder for. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • U.S. FDA limits use of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibody treatments

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the treatments are currently not cleared for use in any U.S. states or territories, but may be authorized in certain regions if they work against potential new variants. Last month, the U.S. government had paused the distribution of Regeneron and Lilly's treatments and said the halt would continue until new data emerges on their efficacy against Omicron.

  • Belarus hackers say they've targeted railway to impede Russian troop movements

    A group of Belarusian hackers on Monday said they have targeted a national railway company in an effort to hinder the movement of Russian troops, as tensions rise between Moscow and Kyiv amid reports of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.The organization, dubbed Belarusian Cyber Partisans, tweeted on Monday that it encrypted some of Belarusian Railways's servers, databases and workstations, which "disrupt[ed] its operations." The group noted,...

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S.

  • A rift is emerging between US-UK and their allies on how soon Russia could invade Ukraine

    The US and UK told families of embassy personnel to leave Kyiv. Some Ukrainian and EU officials say that's alarmist.

  • Russia Not Backing Down From Its Border With Ukraine

    Skyler Henry reports with thousands of troops in position, analysts say President Vladimir Putin could order an invasion at any time.

  • U.S. Justice antitrust chief says he'll seek to stop deals not settle

    The new head of the Justice Department Antitrust Division, Jonathan Kanter, said on Monday the government should seek to stop proposed mergers which pose anticompetitive concerns rather than striking deals for asset sales or other concessions that would allow the transaction to close. "In my view, when the division concludes that a merger is likely to lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly, in most situations, we should seek a simple injunction to block the transaction," said Kanter, who was confirmed in November and is one of three progressives named to top U.S. antitrust posts. Kanter took the reins of the division at a time of rising inflation, including in key industries like meat production, and growing concern that there are a range of sectors of the economy where a handful of companies have become too powerful.