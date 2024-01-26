Would you survive a natural disaster? Test your skills at Farmington Museum in new exhibit

Visitors to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park can find themselves whisked away to a variety of exotic and challenging settings within a few feet of each other starting next weekend when “Survival: The Exhibition” opens at the museum.

The traveling exhibit, which was created by Imagine Exhibitions Inc. of Atlanta, premiered at the Witte Museum in San Antonio in 2019 before making subsequent stops at Exploration Place in Wichita, Kansas; the Minnesota State Fair; and the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. It features eight widely varied zones designed to allow visitors to confront survival challenges that require them to use their problem-solving skills and overcome adversity to succeed.

Christa Chapman, the city’s assistant director of cultural affairs and marketing, and acting director of the Farmington Museum, said the exhibition dovetails nicely with the city’s emphasis on promoting outdoor recreation in recent years.

"Survival: The Exhibition" opens next weekend at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park and remains on display through May 4.

“It’s built around a (science, technology, engineering and math) program, and people can learn hands-on activities,” she said, adding that the exhibition allows them to swiftly explore mountainous, desert, oceanic and rainforest settings, among others. “Each one focuses on a different survival skill.”

Farmington officials also were attracted to the show because the community already offers a number of programs that emphasize the development of many of those same skills, she said.

"Survival: The Exhibition," an interactive exhibition opening Feb. 3 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, offers visitors the chance to experience several survival situations, including being lost at sea.

“That’s exactly right,” Chapman said. “We think it offers an invaluable experience in and of itself, but it also allows us to partner with private businesses and (San Juan College).”

Over the exhibition’s three-month run, a series of special events related to the show will be offered, she said.

A high mountain cave is one of several challenging settings featured in "Survival: The Exhibition" opening next weekend at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.

“Those will showcase what people are doing here,” Chapman said, explaining that such activities as snowshoe trips, rafting instruction and “leave no trace” wilderness excursions are planned to coincide with the show.

Visitors to “Survival” will be greeted by a large wooden cabin in the front atrium before making their way through the different zones, which also include an extreme cold setting, suburban/urban preparedness and natural disasters. Chapman said each zone features a fully built-out environment featuring lots of hands-on activities, including digital elements, as well as elements with which they can experiment and build.

A rainforest zone is one of the challenging settings featured in "Survival: The Exhibition" opening Feb. 3 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.

The show also features an Adventure Zone that includes a ropes course and zipline, but that element of the exhibition is only open Thursdays through Mondays. There is an additional charge for the Adventure Zone besides admission to “Survival.”

“Just the exhibition alone is at least an hour’s worth of fun and adventure,” Chapman said.

An Adventure Zone ropes course is featured alongside "Survival: The Exhibition" opening next weekend at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.

“Survival: The Exhibition” runs from Saturday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, May 4 at the museum, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Admission is $12, while seniors and military personnel are admitted for $10. Admission to the Adventure Zone, which features the ropes course and zipline, is an additional $3. Call 505-599-1174.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: "Survival: The Exhibition" will open Feb. 3 at Farmington Museum