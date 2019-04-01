We survived the Norwegian cruise accident — and still recommend Viking

Winslow Umberger knew something was wrong when the horizon disappeared.

Umberger, 66, and her husband Charles were enjoying a leisurely lunch onboard the Viking Sky, a luxury cruiseliner making its way south along the Norweigan coast. There had been some turbulence, sure, but as a ship captain's daughter, Umberger didn't think much of it until an enormous wave sent the contents of the kitchen flying in a thunderous crash.

The waitstaff scurried around "like sandpipers" trying to collect the debris, Umberger said. It was almost comical until the captain's first "mayday" sounded over the intercom. The ship rose and fell on swells so high that Umberger couldn't see the horizon.

"It's kind of surreal — you take these drills on boats, but you don't ever expect to put those life jackets back on."

Three Asheville, North Carolina, couples — Winslow and Charles Umberger, Elaine and Buster Barkus and another local couple — were all aboard the cruiseliner the Viking Sky when its engines failed and most passengers were forced to evacuate on March 23.

Umberger said nearly a thousand passengers, many of them quite elderly, worked to make their way to their assigned emergency muster stations as the ship rocked with violent waves. "Everything is flying. There's glass flying, there's furniture upended, (passengers) trying to weave their way back."

The Umbergers reported to their muster station — a windowless theater on the second floor of the ship, below the waterline. Winslow found this disquieting, especially when the captain announced that the water doors had been sealed. There had been a breach.

But the Umbergers and their muster mates were the lucky ones, she said — another Asheville couple, Elaine and Buster Barkus, had been assigned to the other major muster point in the ship's dining facility — where the breach occurred.

Pinned down by Arctic water

Bruce Barkus said the couple isn't yet ready to discuss their harrowing experience — "It's all still too raw," Barkus said over the phone. But he gave permission to cruise companion Winslow Umberger to provide an outline of what the Barkuses lived through, according to conversations they shared about the experience.

The ship was battered by 19-25 foot swells, which the passengers in the restaurant muster could see all too clearly through the panoramic plexiglass windows. Between the torque of the ship attempting to steer, the waves, and brutal 40-50 mile-per-hour winds, three window panels popped out of place and a door was wrenched open at a severe angle.