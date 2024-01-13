Surviving crew will be crucial in Navy helicopter crash investigation: aviation expert

SAN DIEGO — The Navy reported one of its helicopters crashed into the San Diego Bay Thursday night. All six crew members survived. The Navy said the crew has undergone medical evaluation without any critical or life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5 spoke with a military aviation expert who said the Navy will determine if the crash was an operational or mechanical issue. The expert said the fact that all members survived will prove crucial in the investigation.

“The good news is you got the crew to talk to, a lot of the mystery is taken out of the accident,” said Rich Martindell, a former Airforce aircraft accident investigator and Airforce veteran.

Martindell served 21 years in the Airforce. He said in regards to the helicopter investigation, the Navy will start gathering information. This includes gathering air crew training and maintenance information. Martindell said the Navy will also look at the training syllabus and what the crew was trying to do.

“Every accident you go into, you go into with a clean slate, can’t make any assumptions, you have to start from scratch,” Martindell said.

Around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, a Navy helicopter went down into the San Diego Bay. All surviving six crew members were doing a routine training. Martindell said they train at all hours to be prepared around the clock.

At the time of the incident, there were two pilots and four aircrew on the helicopter, according to the Navy. The crew was conducting day-into-night search and rescue training, specifically for the enlisted aircrew role of rescue swimming. Safety boats routinely participate in this training event and aided in the movement of personnel ashore, according to the Navy.

The helicopter is an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter, according to the Navy. It is the branch’s most advanced rotary wing maritime strike platform.

Martindell said its primary mission is anti-submarine warfare, but also does search and rescue and surveillance. He believes the crew of the HSM-41, a fleet Replacement Squadron, might be new to the aircraft.

However, Martindell said the crew would have gotten their wings after some basic training and are fully qualified with flying experience.

Based at Naval Air Station North Island, the “Seahawks” of HSM-41 consist of a team of dedicated professional maintainers, instructors, and administrative and support personnel who carry out their mission each day to provide the most highly trained professional Aviators and Aircrewmen to their deploying fleet squadrons, according to the Navy.

“I don’t lie using the word crash. Something happened and they landed off the airport and in the water and they will have to figure it out. Because they all survived, it was a controlled situation, or at least in my opinion,” Martindell said.

Martindell said the Navy will conduct two investigations. One will be a safety investigation to determine what went wrong and prevent further crashes, while the other will be a legal investigation to determine liability.

“But there are two separate investigations and the deliberates of process between the two are fire walled, they can’t talk to each other, they get the same factual information to work with. But they have to come to their own conclusions,” Martindell said.

In terms of a timeline, Martindell predicts a preliminary report to be done in a week that will be shared to their superiors. It is unclear how much of the information gets handed to media.

By regulation, Martindell said the regulation board, which is a panel of experts, will have a report done in 30 to 45 days. That report will be forwarded for review and final approval.

Final results could take at least a year.

The helicopter remains in the water near Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, Calif. The Navy said on Friday, the divers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) Three completed an early assessment of the crash site. Initial reports indicate the body of the aircraft remains intact, the rotor blade created minimal debris and no fuel leaks were observed. As a precaution, the Navy placed a fuel containment boom around the crash site, according to the Navy.

Salvage and recovery planning is ongoing, where the Navy will determine if additional assets or support is needed to safely and effectively remove the aircraft from the water, the military branch said.

