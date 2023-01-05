A Surviving Roommate Of The Idaho Murders Said She Came Face-To-Face With The Suspect The Night Of The Killings

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa. on Jan. 3, 2023. Matt Rourke / AP

DNA on a knife sheath left behind at the scene of the Idaho murders, along with surveillance footage, led police to issue an arrest warrant for Bryan Kohberger, according to the probable cause affidavit released Thursday.

The affidavit — made public after Kohberger's return to Idaho — provides new details about what allegedly happened the night four University of Idaho students were killed in an apartment.

On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found fatally stabbed in their rental house near their school’s campus in Moscow, Idaho.

(Latah County Jail via AP)

Kohberger, a 28-year-old PhD student who was studying criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, was arrested in northeast Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 and charged with four counts of murder as well as felony burglary for the killings.

The document states that one of the surviving roommates heard crying and then a man’s voice say something to the effect of, “it’s ok, I’m going to help you,” on the night the murders took place.

Per the court document, the surviving roommate told investigators that she opened her bedroom door for the third time after she heard crying and saw a “figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her.”

She described the figure as a male, 5'10" or taller, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows. The male, whom she said she did not recognize, then allegedly walked past her as she stood in a "frozen shock phase." The roommate told authorities that the male then walked toward the back sliding glass door, and she locked herself in her room.

In addition, investigators say that they found a knife sheath as well as a latent shoe print at the scene and that they believe the homicide occurred between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 13. The DNA on the knife sheath as well as the surveillance footage is how the investigators say they linked Kohberger to the crime.

Story continues

Per the court document, authorities say that Kohberger had applied to be an intern with the Pullman Police Department in the fall of 2022 and wrote in his application that he had an “interest in assisting rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological data in public safety operations.”

Kohberger arrived in Idaho on Wednesday night to face murder charges, one day after appearing before a judge in Pennsylvania and agreeing to be extradited.

Kohberger’s extradition lawyer, Jason LaBar, told ABC News that his client was “eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.”

Since appearing in court in Pennsylvania, information was released that Kohberger and his father were pulled over twice in mid-December in Indiana while driving back to Pennsylvania from Washington State University for the holidays. The road trip was preplanned, according to LaBar.

Both times, Kohberger was stopped for following another vehicle too closely. At the time of the stops, authorities said there was no information available on the suspect for the crime in Idaho. He was given a verbal warning.

In the bodycam footage, Kohberger can be seen driving a white Hyundai Elantra — the car model that the Moscow Police Department had asked the community’s help in locating as they believed it was near the scene of the crime on the night that the murders occurred. The same model of car was seized by police at the home where they arrested Kohberger in Pennsylvania.

In this cropped screenshot from a bodycam video provided by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Kohberger (left) and his father are seen talking to a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on, Dec. 15, 2022, in Hancock County, Ind. (Hancock County Sheriff's Office via AP)

It was also revealed that five days after the killings of the four students occurred, Kohberger changed the license plate for his car. The vehicle’s registration was reportedly changed from Pennsylvania to Washington on Nov. 18.

At the moment, it is still unclear if there is a connection between Kohberger and the victims, and the police have not released a motive.

On Tuesday, a judge in Latah County, Idaho, issued a gag order prohibiting all parties involved in the case, including law enforcement and attorneys, from speaking to anyone about the case outside of the courtroom. The Moscow Police Department then said that it would “no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case.”

More on this